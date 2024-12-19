33.4 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

APWEN Lagos visits NYSC orientation camp to mentor future of engineering held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0116

L-r …Engr Oluwafunmike Oluwasolu, Chairman Association of Women Engineers Lagos state, Engr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi; presenting a Plauge to NYSC Lagos State Coordinator, Mrs Salmwang Christiana; Engr Funmi Akingbabohun, with Engr Modupe Akinyele, both professional, during APWEN Lagos visited the NYSC orientation camp recently.

Chairman Association of Women Engineers  Lagos state, Engr Atinuke  Wuraola Owolabi (middle) with members of APWEN poses with NYSC.

Engr Funmi Akingbabohun, with Engr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi,  briefing the NYSC Members on mentorship.

Chairman, Association of Women Engineers  Lagos state, Engr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi (4th right) with APWEN members, during the idiat  Amusu  Mentorship day, for female Engineering  Corp members.

L-r… Engr Oluwafunmike Oluwasolu; Toyin Eniojukan; Engr Modupe Akinyele; Engr Funmi Akingbabohun  and Engr Atinuke Owolabi.

Chairman, Association of Women Engineers  Lagos state, Engr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi (middle ) with APWEN Members, during the idiat  Amusu  Mentorship day, for Male and  Female Engineering  Corp members, mentorship is necessary for nurturing and empowering young engineers to drive the future of the profession. Together, we are shaping the future of engineering held at NYSC Camp Iyana Ipaja Lagos on 11/12/2024… Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

