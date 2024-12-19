Annie Okonkwo Foundation ,1 year Memorial of Senator Clement Annie OKonkwo, held in Lagos

Chairman Board of Trustees, The Annie Okonkwo Foundation, Mrs. Chinyelu Okonkwo (middle) his Son Member Idemili North / South Federal Constituency, Anambra State, Hon Uchenna Harris Annie-Okonkwo; his wife Mrs. Nkiru, and Other Members of the Family .during the 1 year Memorial of Senator Clement Annie Okonkwo, organised by the Annie Okonkowo Foundation held in Lagos.

L-r …Advisory Board Member of Annie Okonkwo Foundation, Mr Sylvester Ngini; Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; Chairman Board of trustees, The Annie Okonkwo Foundation, Mrs. Chinyelu Okonkwo (widow); his son Member Idemili North / South Federal Constituency, Anambra State, Hon Uchenna Harris Annie-Okonkwo and Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim.

L-r… Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka; Chairman/CEO, Ekulo Group of Companies, Chief Dr. Emma Bishop Okonkwo; Nigerian businessman and transport mogul. Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu.

L-r… Chairman of Globe Motors Mrs Nkiru Anumudu; Hon Uchenna Harris Annie-Okonkwo; wife of the Chairman/CEO, Ekulo Group of Companies, Mrs Ngozi Okonwko.

L-r…Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 Election, Mr Peter Obi; Hon Uchenna Harris Annie-Okonkwo and Prof Pat Utomi.

L-r …Lady Gloria Okeke, Chairman/CEO Trendfield Resources Limited, Sir Oscar Okeke and Chief Okey Mbadugha.

L-r…Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Head of the Anambra State Liaison Office in Lagos, Barrister Leo Chiegboka; Mr Uche Obiakor and Executive Vice Chairman at Aquila Capital Ltd, Chuka Onwuchekwa .

L-r…House of Representatives member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency, HON Afam Victor Ogene; exchanging greetings with Chairman Next Oil, Chief, Dr. Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi with them is Hon Uchenna Harris Annie-Okonkwo.

L-r…Lady Uche Obi with Lady Christie Onwuzulike .

Left … Wife of the President/CEO, Erisco Foods; Chief Mrs Nmachukwu with other guests.

Lady Chi. Ziggy Azike with Prof Virgy Onyene.

L-r… Chairman of Globe Motors Mrs Nkiru Anumudu; Executive Director Health Living Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi and Hon Ify Nwachukwu.

L-r …Chief Augustine Anozie and his wife Barrister (Mrs) Anozie.

L-r … Hon Princess Nikky Ugochukwu; past President of (COFFHA) Iyom Christy Ray-Okoye; Co-Founder, Chief (Mrs.) Carolyn Ufere.

L-R… House of Representatives member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency, HON. Afam Victor Ogene; with CEO of Chisco Express, Mr. Obinna Anyaegbu.

L-r …Chairman Board of Trustees, The Annie Okonkwo Foundation, Mrs. Chinyelu Okonkwo; with Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Futureview Financial Services Limited, Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi.

Left … Nigerian businessman and transport mogul Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu, with other friends of the family.

L-r … Mr Ifeanyi Okoye; CEO of Chisco Express, Mr. Obinna Anyaegbu; Hon Uchenna Harris Annie-Okonkwo and Prof Pat Utomi.

CEO, Ceecon Energy Oil and Gas Limited, Dr Chima Anyaso, with other guests.

Cross Section of Entertains Singing, during the 1 year Memorial of Senator Clement Annie Okonkwo, organised by The Annie Okonkowo Foundation on Empowering communities, Transforming lives, through accessible education, healthcare and sustainable initiatives held in Lagos…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

