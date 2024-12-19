Alleged fraud of N110bn: Court grants Yahaya Bello N500m bail

A federal capital territory (FCT) high court in Maitama has granted a former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, bail in the sum of N500 million.

Bello has been charged with alleged criminal breach of trust to the tune of N110,446,470,089, contrary to sections 96 and 311 of the Penal Code Law Cap.89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963, and punishable under section 312 of the same law.

Ruling on Bello’s bail application on Thursday, Maryann Anenih, the trial judge, held that the defendant must produce three sureties in like sum who must be responsible citizens of Nigeria.

The sureties must have landed properties within the Guzape, Wuse 2, Apo, Asokoro and Jabi areas in the FCT.

They are to submit two passport photographs each and other means of identification like National Identification Number (NIN).

The bail ruling comes barely a week after the ex-governor was granted bail in the sum of N500 million by the federal high court in Abuja, on a 19-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering to the tune of N80 billion.

Bello and his co-defendants — Umar Shoaib Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu — were arraigned on November 27 before the FCT court on a 16-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering to the tune of N110 billion.

On December 10, Anenih adjourned the case to January 29 and 30; and February 25 and 27, after declining Bello’s bail request on the grounds that the application was filed prematurely.

When the case was called for hearing on Thursday, Joseph Daudu, Bello’s counsel, informed the court that the defence counsels had filed a further affidavit in response to the counter affidavit filed and served by the prosecution counsels.

He, however, applied to withdraw the affidavit.

“We do not want to make the matter contentious,” Daudu said.

There was no objection from Olukayode Enitan, the prosecution counsel. The court, therefore, granted the application for withdrawal, striking out the further affidavit.

Daudu also prayed for the court to grant bail to his client and to vary the bail conditions of the other defendants.

The counsel implored the court to broaden the scope of properties to be used as bail to include locations across the federal capital territory (FCT), rather than limiting the location solely to Maitama.

The prosecution did not object. Consequently, the judge granted bail to the first defendant.

She also varied the bail condition of the 2nd and 3rd defendants to allow their sureties own properties in any location within the FCT.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2