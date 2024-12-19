A BRIDGE BETWEEN WORLDS: CELEBRATING SOLUDO’S CHIEF OF STAFF, ERNEST EZEAJUGHI, AT 54

By Christian ABURIME

A few days ago, we celebrated the birthday of Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Ikenga Awgbu, a man whose life story reads like a tribute to the power of dedication, service, and patriotism. From the heart of his hometown Awgbu to the bustling streets of London, and now back to serve his native Anambra State, Ezeajughi’s journey is one of remarkable achievement and unrelenting loyalty to public good.

Instructively, his erstwhile tenure as the Mayor of the London Borough of Brent still endures as a landmark achievement, a resonant symbol of excellence, inclusivity, and representation. It speaks volumes of his ability to connect with diverse communities, to understand their needs, and to lead with empathy and vision. This experience, nurtured in the tradition of British politics, has undoubtedly enriched his understanding of governance and public service, providing him with a unique perspective that he now brings to bear as Chief of Staff to the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR

Mr Ezeajughi’s academic background, attaining up to a Master of Science degree in Environmental Health Management from King’s College London, proves his dedication to evidence-based decision-making and a deep understanding of the complex challenges facing modern societies. What’s more, his professional experience at institutions like the Royal Mail, National Health Service, (NHS) and the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Authority (MHRA), further reinforced his expertise in complex organisational structures and delivering tangible results.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mr Ezeajughi’s dedication to his roots is evident in his involvement with the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). As one of the founding and former chairman of Uk chapter of APGA-UK, he demonstrated a commitment to promoting political engagement and advancing the interests of his community. This deep-seated connection to his heritage has now brought him back to Anambra State, where he serves as a crucial link between the Governor’s vision and its implementation.

Since his appointment as Chief of Staff in March 2022, Mr Ezeajughi has become, as many now observe, a committed and dedicated public servant under the Soludo’s government. He has instilled a sense of efficiency and productivity, streamlining processes, and ensuring that the machinery of governance operates smoothly and effectively. This dedication to service has not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by the civic reception recently bestowed upon him by his kinsmen in Awgbu, like the case of a prophet having honour in his own land.

So, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi’s life can be said to be a compelling story of a man bridging worlds: between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, between local and international politics, and between the demands of leadership and the call of service. On this special occasion of birthday, we celebrate his past achievements as well as the continued contributions he makes to the progress of Anambra State. He is a true Ikenga, embodying strength, resilience, excellence and untiring dedication to his people.

Happy birthday, Mr Chief of Staff!!