21.8 C
Lagos
December 19, 2024
Trending now

Labour ministry to launch initiative to train, equip 2.5 million people annually…

Yuletide: NDDC donates communication gadgets, security equipment to Rivers Police

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 19, 2024

Tinubu proposes N49.7trn 2025 budget estimate to NASS

No fewer than 30 children feared dead in Christmas funfair stampede in…

$42.01bn  external reserves  can finance importation of goods,  services for 9 months…

FG reiterates commitment to executing projects that will impact meaningfully on Nigerians

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians on the sale of counterfeit Paudex tablets

Ohanaeze President General Makes Inaugural Statement

Stop demarketing Rivers, Fubara urges politicians

Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & EconomyFinance

$42.01bn  external reserves  can finance importation of goods,  services for 9 months — CBN

by Editor074

…Assures Nigerians of better economic fortunes  2025

 

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria declared on  Wednesday that the $42.01billion external reserves of the country, can finance importation of goods and services  for more than nine months.

 

This is as the apex bank , assured Nigerians of better  economic fortunes in 2025 .

 

The Governor of the apex bank , Mr Olayemi Cardoso made the declaration  during performance index report presentation to the Senate Committee on Banking , Insurance and other Financial Institutions.

 

According to the CBN governor , ”  External Reserves rose from $38.35bilion it was on  September 30, 2024 , to $42.01billion as of December 12, 2024 .

 

The increase in external reserves within the stated period , he explained , was driven largely by receipts from crude oil related taxes and third party receipts in Q3 2024.

 

” We maintained a current account surplus and saw remarkable improvements in our trade balance .

 

” Our external reserves level can finance over 9.09months  of import of goods and services or 13.91 months only , higher than the international benchmark of 3.0 months and a robust buffer against shocks “, he said .

 

On cash shortage , the CBN boss , reiterated application of new policy of N150million fine against any branch of Banks caught indulging in illegal distribution of new Naira notes to currency hawkers and unscrupulous elements .

 

He added that the Nigeria economy will take a better shape in 2025 fiscal year , through policies and measures that had been put on ground .

 

” Disntinguished Senators , as we lconclude this briefing , I want to highlight that despite the challenges facing our economy, there are clear reasons for optimism .

 

” The gradual stabilization of the forex market , ongoing banking sector recapitalization ,  positive growth trends in key sectors , especially the services sector , indicate a path toward recovery and stability “, he said .

 

Apparently impressed with his presentation , the Chairman of the Committee , Senator Adetokunbo Abiru ( APC Lagos East ) , said he deserved a round of applause which however , not allowed in the Senate .

Related posts

Ecobank Nigeria bags Deutsche Bank’s client excellence award

Comfort

Agric ministry to discuss modern trends for tomato cultivation with farmers.

Editor

Dangote refinery: Lagos unveils e-call-up system within Lekki Free Trade Zone

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO