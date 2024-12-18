Truck driver feared dead during multiple accidents on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A truck driver was feared dead on Wednesday at Kara Bridge inward Ibadan on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway during multiple autocrashes.

According to the report, in a bid to avoid collision with a 40-foot container, the deceased driver who was in motion lost control and fell on its side resulting in the discharge of its contents.

The incident had therefore led to gridlock on the ever-busy road.

The Permanent Secretary, of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu gave the report which was made available to newsmen.

The report read, “Upon arrival at the incident scene, LASEMA’s Tiger Response Team discovered that a Truck, registration unknown laden with several rolls of coils of steel and a 40ft container without the Truck head were found to have been involved in a road accident thereby completely obstructing vehicular movement at the aforementioned location.

“Investigation conducted by the Agency’s Response Team revealed that the articulated truck driver who was in motion, in a bid to avoid collision with a 40-foot container on the road lost control and fell on its side resulting in the discharge of its cargo (coils of steel) on the carriageway.

“An unidentified adult male driver lost his life to the incident and the body has been taken away before arrival of the Agency’s Response Team.

“LASEMA’s Response Team has activated necessary Safety Measures at the incident scene. Traffic Control Measures have been activated with Road Diversion in place.

“Collaborative efforts are ongoing to quickly evacuate the impediments off the road to restore vehicular activities.”

It further stated, “After much collaborative effort, emergency responders have been able to recover the impediments off the road.”