Soludo reads riot act for criminals, says, Anambra will be safest state on security again

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma has reeled out plans aimed at returning Anambra to the spot as the safest state state in Nigeria on security.

The operation is codenamed Operation Udo Ga Achi, meaning, Let Peace Reign.

Making the revelation in a 30-minute programme on Arise Television called “Frank Talk”, Soludo assured that by next month (January 2025), the state will launch a new robust Security outfit named “Operation Udo ga achi’.

Reeling out his 16-point template, the governor said that the security would be a technology-based security outfit stationed at every nook and cranny of the State and the bushes, saying that everyone in the bush must be flushed out and the bush cleared.

He stated that anyone who gives support of any kind to Criminals who claim to be agitators must be treated the same way as the Criminals.

The Governor said, “No one lives in the bush. Anyone found in the bush henceforth is a Criminal.

“There will be active phone numbers for reporting of information.

“There will be a security-tight State in Anambra from next month with stop and search method (People must submit to the search everywhere).

“PGs and Igwes must be the first to report the bushes where the Criminals set up camps in their communities.”

Soludo warned that any PG or traditional ruler that FAILS to report the location or the camps or allow the Criminals to set up camp in any part of their communities, the land be cleared and taken over by the government.

His words, “If the Government discovers the camp, the land will be cleared and automatically belong to the Government ( the Bill is currently at the State Assembly and will be passed soon)

“Any building where the kidnapped victim is kept will be cleared and automatically belongs to the Government.

“Any Land Unknown Gun Men set up camp the PG or Igwe must IMMEDIATELY report to the State Security otherwise the land will be taken over by the Government.

“Any community that sees Criminals as savior, praises or supports the Criminals, such individual (s) in the community will be identified and treated like the Criminals.

“Anambra State Government is so determined to clear Ihiala LGA, Orumba North and South from the Criminals and there is an intensed clearing currently ongoing in these LGAs.

“There are 4 FOBs currently fighting in Ihiala to clear these Criminals and the war is ongoing and must be won. There are 2 FOBs fighting in Orumba North and South clearing the LGAs.”

According to the Governor, the Anambra State Government has arrested more than 3,000 unknown gunmen 90% of them of Igbo extraction, out of which 70% of them are not Anambra indigenes.

While saying that there will be a new dimension of security forces in Anambra State in January with all possible systems, he urged people to bear with the SState noting that, that will be the best way to end criminality in the state.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the Governor is out for the Criminals and there will be some unfavorable circumstances. Get prepared, he added.

This is coming as gunmen on Monday evening shot and killed a lecturer with Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Dr Osita Chinedu after he allegedly resisted an attempt to snatch his car for operation.

The lecturer was accosted by the men at Aroma junction in Awka and was later shot in the head, while his Toyota Corolla car was snatched from him. Anambra has been a hotbed for insecurity for sometimes now.