22.5 C
Lagos
December 18, 2024
Trending now

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 18, 2024

N’Delta women, CSOs protest in Rivers

Senate passes bill banning use of dollar in Nigeria

Gov Fubara Promises Cottage Industries, Social Amenities To Create Jobs, Wealth

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, Disburses $250,000 to 10 Communities

Security Boost: FCT Witnesses Sharp Decline in Kidnapping, Violent Crimes

2025: A year to consolidate Tinubu’s economic reforms – Information Minister

Abia airport ‘ll accelerate economic growth, dev of state, S/East –FG, Gov

NIPC pledges to facilitate Economic Growth

Kidnap of former Nnewi Bishop worries Bishop on the Niger

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Senate passes bill banning use of dollar in Nigeria

by Editor0105

A bill seeking to prohibit the use of foreign currencies for transactions in Nigeria has passed its first reading in the Senate.

The proposed legislation, introduced by Senator Ned Munir Nwoko, aims to strengthen the Naira by making it the exclusive currency for all domestic payments, including salaries and export transactions.

 

Senator Nwoko argued that the widespread use of foreign currencies for local transactions has weakened the Naira’s value and contributed to ongoing economic challenges.

Key provisions of the bill include:   •Prohibiting payments, salaries, and transactions in foreign currencies, ensuring all workers, including expatriates, are paid in Naira.

  • Requiring Nigerian exports, such as oil, to be sold exclusively in Naira, compelling international buyers to acquire the local currency.

 

  • Introducing measures to boost economic growth by providing affordable loans to support industrialization.
  • Reforming the management of foreign reserves to enhance Nigeria’s economic independence. If passed into law, this bill would represent a major shift in Nigeria’s monetary policy, placing the Naira at the core of the nation’s financial and trade systems

 

Related posts

Ondo guber: INEC declares APC candidate, Aiyedatiwa victorious

Editor

FCT: Wike vows to intensify war on land grabbers, demolition of illegal structures.

Editor

Reps Committee Issues Five-Day Ultimatum To  Permanent Secretary, Fed. Ministry Of Works To Appear over Non-executed N1.4bn Road Contract

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO