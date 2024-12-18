Security: Suspected criminal escapes as Fegge DPO storms hide out

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Divisional Police Officer, DPO, incharge of Fegge Police Division, Onitsha South Local Government Area, Anambra State, Mr. Monday Ekuase, with his team that comprised of his Divisional Crime Officer one, (DCO 1), stormed the hide out of a suspected criminal at Shebba/Umuasele , area after the residents led by their councillor, Hon. Chidi Ogbuagu, stormed the Police station and apleaded to the DPO to assist them in grilling an alleged criminal suspect.

According to the Councillor, Hon. Ogbuagu, “As a representative of the people we don’t want criminals in our area, about six of them were asked to leave and they left remaining this one and that is why we are here for you to help us sack the remaining one.

“The suspect has even threatened us and our local vigilante group vowing to kill at least one of us before leaving this place Whenever we want to confront him he will make calls and his accomplices from other areas will land to assault us.

“We are not safe so long as he lives with us and he always tells us that he will deal with us before vacating this place. He keeps late hours and moves around with suspected criminals. He boasts that they own the land and must deal with whoever challenges them,” he disclosed.

Also contributing, the chairman of the area, Mr. Mbaeli Kingsley, who was flanked by his secretary and the Chief Security Officer, CSO, in charge of zone five, Fegge, Mr. Christopher Ani, stated that the suspect gives them sleepless nights and boasts to kill any of them if they continue to disturb him.

It was gathered that shortly after they left, the DPO and his team moved to the hideout and on seeing them as they were coming, the suspect reportedly disappeared into thin air according to a resident who pleaded anonymity.

On arrival, the DPO asked the mother to suspect his whereabouts and the mother responded that, ” He went to his relation where he is learning a trade and will not come back today.”

The DPO then told the mother to tell him that he was being invited to the station as soon as he came back stating that failure to honour the invitation may result in using force to pick him for interrogation.

The storming of the hideout by the police coincided with the end-of-the-year get-together of the residents as they came out in large numbers to celebrate the end of the 2024 year.

Mr. Ekuase, urged the residents not to relent in their support to the police assuring that any useful information to the police will be treated with discretion and the informant will be protected.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2