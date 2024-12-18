Rivers Police to begin destruction of expired explosives Dec. 18

.Ban use of fireworks, banga for yuletide

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command says it will commence destruction of expired explosive materials in its custody from December 18 to 20, 2024.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt Monday night.

Iringe-Koko said the exercise, which will be carried out by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Unit of the Command at Kporghor Community in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, is part of efforts by the Command to ensure a safe and secure environment for residents of the state.

Iringe-Koko said, “We want to assure the public that we have taken every necessary precaution to ensure that the exercise is carried out safely and without any risk to the public.”

In the same vein, the Rivers Police PRO, Iringe-Koko has announced the ban on the use of fireworks, crackers, and knockouts during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, by the command.

Iringe-Koko in a statement she personally signed said “The use of fireworks, crackers, and knockouts during the Yuletide season has become a menace, causing unnecessary panic and disturbance to the public.

“We are appealing to the public to desist from using these devices and to report any suspicious activities to the police. Retailers of these devices are also warned to stop sales, as anyone found flouting this order will be arrested and prosecuted.

“We are committed to ensuring that the Yuletide season is celebrated peacefully and securely. We urge the public to cooperate with us by reporting any suspicious activities and desisting from using fireworks, crackers, and knockouts,” Iringe-Koko said.