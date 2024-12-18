Oyo govt vows to prosecute killer of OYRTMA officer

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

Oyo State Government, has vowed to prosecute a reckless driver found culpable in the death of an officer of the state’s traffic agency, Fabunmi Kehinde, in the Agbowo area.

Mr. Fabunmi, a Level 4 officer of the Oyo State Traffic Management Authority, OYRTMA, was killed on Saturday, by a driver of a Black 4matic Benz with Registration number LSD 862 JS, who disobeyed traffic light and was apprehended by OYRTMA officers.

Speaking in Ibadan, the Chairman, OYRTMA, Major Adekoya Adesagba (rtd) condemned Mr. Fabunmi’s brutal killing, adding that the victim died while performing his lawful duties of making Agbowo safe for motorists and commuters.

He emphasized that OYRTMA officers are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of lives and property, and that anyone who assaults or disrespects them will face the full wrath of the law.

Major Adesagba commended the swift response of the police and OYRTMA officers in apprehending the suspect and expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased officer.

He also praised the Oyo State Government for its unwavering support in ensuring the safety and security of the state’s roads.

“No one who disrespects or assaults our officers will go unpunished,’ Adesagba stated, affirming that the suspect will be prosecuted.

“The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by traffic officers and the need for drivers to exercise caution and respect for the law”, Adekoya said.

“The suspect has been arraigned at the Magistrate Court, Iyaganku, today, but since the court was on a weekday break, the case was adjourned to Thursday. The suspect remains in police custody.”

According to an eyewitness, the driver, tried to escape after being apprehended by OYRTMA officers, reversed his vehicle and in an attempt to zoom off, killed Fabunmi Kehinde, who had approached the vehicle at the front.

Officer Fabunmi Kehinde sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Orogun, where he received treatment.

He was later transferred to another hospital within Ibadan metropolis where he unfortunately passed away.

The driver attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by OYRTMA officers and police personnel at the University of Ibadan area.

The suspect was subsequently dragged to Sango Police Station.