NSE assures PETAN of continued collaboration at 30th anniversary

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, reaffirmed the Society’s commitment to continued collaboration with the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) during its 30th Anniversary celebration held at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

In her goodwill message, NSE President praised PETAN for its outstanding contributions to advancing indigenous technology in the petroleum sector and promoting local content. She noted that PETAN’s efforts have ensured that Nigeria’s wealth benefits its citizens directly and significantly contributes to the nation’s economic growth.

L-R. Engr. Charles Akintola, Mr. Chika Ikenga, CEO of Eunisell; President Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Margaret Aina OGUNTALA , Mrs. Bolade Olowu; Engr. Obioha Fubura Okoroafor, Group MD Hobark International Energies and a guest during the PETAN 30th Anniversary held at oriental hotels in Lagos.

L- R …Group MD Solewant Group Mr. Solomon Ewanehi; President Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Margaret Aina OGUNTALA FNSE and Chairman of PÉTAN , Engr. Wole Ogunsanya FNSE at the PÉTAN 30th anniversary celebrations held at Oreintal Hotels Lagos.

President of Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Margaret Aina OGUNTALA FNSE and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas ), Rt. Hon Ekperikpo Ekpo during the PETAN 30th Anniversary celebrations held at Oriental Hotels Lagos.

The President encouraged PETAN to continue its exceptional work, expressing confidence in the association’s ability to navigate future challenges through collective expertise, dedication, and innovation. She assured PETAN of NSE’s unwavering support, emphasizing their shared vision to advance the Engineering profession and harness Nigeria’s resources responsibly.

The celebration, chaired by Engr. Egbert U. Imomoh underscored PETAN’s three decades of impactful contributions to Nigeria’s petroleum technology sector. The event brought together industry leaders, professionals, and stakeholders who celebrated PETAN’s achievements and its role in driving national development.