NIPC pledges to facilitate Economic Growth

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja

NIGERIA Investment Promotion Commission(NIPC) has said it is committed to unveil several initiatives aimed at driving economic growth through investments.

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission(NIPC), Aisha Rimi said this during a media briefing Abuja

She added that, the initiatives align with President Bola Tinubu’s 8-Point Agenda, designed to accelerate Nigeria’s progress across multiple sectors of the economy.

In the words of Rimi, ‘” Recognizing the global shift towards sustainable

investment, we are prioritizing eco-friendly projects that contribute to

sustainable development goals. Partnering with investment bodies focusing

on sustainability will be pivotal in enhancing Nigeria’s appeal to socially

responsible investors and advancing the green agenda,”

She further said,

“We have implemented policy recommendations that create an environment conducive to both foreign and local investors, in alignment with the objectives of President Tinubu’s agenda, particularly in the areas of economic diversification and infrastructure development.

“These efforts underscore our commitment to facilitating economic growth through private sector engagement.”

She noted that NIPC is leveraging technological advancement to enhance the investment landscape.

“We are strategizing to position Nigeria as a hub for innovation and technology investments by promoting sectors such as fintech, agri-tech, and renewable energy.

“We will advocate for incentives that attract tech-based companies looking to establish operations in Nigeria , ” she said.

On retaining investments in the country so far, the NIPC boss acknowledged the role of Sub Nationals in creating attractive and investor-friendly environments through the Nigerian Investment Certification Programme for States(NICPS).

“Our strategic partnerships with Sub Nationals have been central to retaining investments. Through the Nigerian Investment Certification Programme for States (NICPS), we work closely with state governments to create attractive,

investor-friendly environments that contribute to economic growth at the state level.

“The NICPS aligns with President Tinubu’s objective of ensuring that investments are spread equitably across the country, taking into cognizance each state’s unique competitive advantages.”

The Executive Secretary promised that the Commission will continue “to champion Nigeria’s investment narrative and foster a future characterised by innovative , partnership and sustainable growth.”