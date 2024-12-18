N’Delta women, CSOs protest in Rivers

.Ask Tinubu to halt IOCs’ assets divestment without environmental remediation

.As Army arrests 29 oil thieves, deactivates 42 illegal refineries in the region

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Women in the Niger Delta region, in collaboration with Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), have rejected the asset divestment of international oil companies in the Niger Delta.

They called on President Tinubu to immediately halt all divestment processes until a transparent, comprehensive, and inclusive review that undertaken that addresses historical environmental and social liabilities in the region is conducted.

The women, speaking through Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, in alliance with the CSOs, during a protest in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said they will continue to resist the divestment until the destroyed Niger Delta environment is remediated and all attendant issues are adequately addressed.

Daily Champion reports that the women and the coalition marched from UTC junction along Azikiwe road to the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt to register their position.

Speaking, the Programme Officer of Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre,

Idongesit Alexander, said the women were angry that the IOCs after devastating the Niger Delta environment for decades and destroying their livelihoods, want to pack and leave without addressing the attendant defects.

Alexander lamented that most communities that were thriving with staple food, could no longer produce same to cater to their need and that of their households.

“What we want is that the Federal Government should not approve the oil companies to divest without the ecosystem restoration. If you want to look at the environment of the Niger Delta, you will notice that our women are Fisher women and farmers, but today if you look at our farmland, of the plant you will not see anything to harvest.

“Recall years ago, in Abia the people used to dash people garri, because they have one of the best garri, today there is no longer garri in Abua to eat not to talk of selling. Also Ogoni used to have one of the best garri, today there is no longer garri in Ogoni, because of the destruction caused by oil activities.

“If you go to our rivers, our creeks, you will not see any fish, women can no longer pick prewincle and other sea foods, the women were surviving from the environment but today it is no more.

“The worst thing you can do to any woman is to take away the environment from her because the women need the environment, the women work on the environment and the women eat from the environment, but today the oil companies after destroying our environment for so many years and today they want to stand up and leave, our of our colleagues describes it as criminal flight.”

Kentebe Ibiaridor, Programme Manager, Environmental Rights Action, Friends Of The Earth, explained that they were at the government to urge the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara to prevail on his counterparts in the Niger Delta to halt flight of the IOCs.

Ibiaridor, pointed out some of the consequences of long term environmental pollution in the Niger Delta region, emphasising life expectancy of Niger Delta residents has reduced to 41 to 45 years.

He said, “The IOCs have polluted our land, they have destroyed our air system, they have created human rights insecurities in the Niger Delta, we have heard internally displaced people because oil spills and conflict in the Niger Delta.

“Today, life expectancy in the Niger Delta is between 41 to 45 years old, is this the life we have been living before? In the past, our fathers and grand fathers used to life for 120, 130 and 150 years, but what is the situation today, oil spills have reduced our life expectancy.

“We are battling with soot in the Niger Delta, we are battling with pollution, we are battling with insecurities in the Niger Delta, we are battling with a lot of things in the Niger Delta and now they want to carry their bag and go, who will give them that chance.

“Today, we are here to submit our memorandum, we are here to send our message to the government of Rivers State and the Governor should in turn tell other governors in the Niger Delta that enough is enough, the oil companies cannot come here, use us and dump us, it is not possible, we have the right to our lives, we have the right to our dignity and we have the right to existence.”

Reading the CSOs 11-point demands by the groups, Dr. Prince Edegbuo of Social Action, said, “We call upon President Tinubu to immediately halt all divestment processes until a transparent, comprehensive and historical environmental and social liabilities.

“Ensure inclusive and transparent consultation with state governments and the people of the sites of oil and gas extraction in the Niger Delta before any further divestment of IOC assets.

“Hold Shell, TotalEnergies, and all other IOCs accountable for their past and ongoing environmental damage, and ensure program across the Niger Delta.

Edegbuo, further disclosed, “Uphold the regulatory independence of NUPRC and allow it to fulfill its statutory duties without political interference.

“Respect the resolution of the National Assembly, which has called for a halt to all divestments by international oil companies in Nigeria.

“Ensure that new operators are properly vetted and committed to responsible environmental management and community welfare.

“Create an Environmental Restoration Fund that is sufficiently funded to meet the full and complete costs of environmental cleanup and reparations based on credible estimates of independent international experts and contributed to by Shell, TotalEnergies, and other international oil companies and future operators to address the long-term damage caused by their operations.

He added, “Provide community profit-sharing opportunities for host communities as part of any divestment agreement, ensuring that the local people benefit from oil resources they have hosted for decades.

“Mandate full disclosure of all environmental liabilities before divestment, requiring Shell,

TotalEnergies, and any future operators to publicly declare and address all damages.

“Include gas flaring cessation and decommissioning plans in any divestment agreement, with clear timelines for ending harmful practices.

“Account for carbon emissions related to the divested assets and propose mitigation plans that align with Nigeria’s climate commitments.”

.As Army arrests 29 oil thieves, deactivates 42 illegal refineries in the region

Meanwhile, The 6 division, Nigerian army says it has arrested 29 suspected oil thieves and confiscated 197,000 litres of stolen products in its recent operations against illegal oil bunkering in the creeks of the Niger Delta region.

A statement issued in Port Harcourt by the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma disclosed that troops of the division also deactivated of 42 illegal refining sites in the region.

According to Danjuma, the operations which were conducted from 9th through 15th of December, 2024 resulted in the and seizure of 32 speed boats,12 vehicles and eight motorcycles used in the economic sabotage.

He said the operations were carried out in the Biseni forest, and Benkrukru around Oando wellhead in Okordoa forest as well as oOlukama and abasuo areas of Nembe and Igbo motorized creek, southern Ijaw all in Bayelsa State.

Danjuma noted that the operations which targeted hotspots across Bayelsa, Rivers, and Delta States, aiming to disrupt the region’s crude oil theft network and environmental degradation recorded huge success.

The statement read: “Troops conducted several operations in Bayelsa State. Around Biseni Forest in Yenagoa LGA, four newly established illegal refining sites were deactivated, with about 37,000 litres of stolen crude recovered.

“This feat was also replicated at Benkrukru, around the Oando Wellhead in Okordia Forest, also in Yenagoa LGA, where newly established illegal refining sites, with about 29,900 and 2,000 litres of illegally refined crude and Automotive Gas Oil, AGO, respectively, were recovered.

“Relatedly, at Olukama and Sabasuo areas in Nembe LGA, an illegal refining site with a wooden boat laden with over 5,000 litres of water-stolen crude was handled appropriately.

“Meanwhile, at Igbomotoru Creek in Southern Ijaw, a wooden boat hidden inside the creek with over 1,000 litres of stolen crude was recovered.

“Similarly, operations in Rivers State spurred successes. Around Kula in Akuku-Toru LGA, three illegal refining sites, one wooden boat, and five fibre boats were intercepted, with over 30,000 litres of stolen crude.

“In a similar vein, at Bille in Degema LGA, two illegal refining sites, two wooden boats, and about 4,000 litres of stolen crude were recovered.

“Along the Imo River, 13 illegal refining sites, 73 drum pots, 40 drum receivers, and 11 metal container receivers, as well as over 28,500 litres of stolen products, were handled.

“Seizures were also made along Elele-Omoku Road, Obiafo, Ododa, and Ogbogolo communities in Abual/Odual LGA, Alesa in Eleme LGA, Odagwa-Imo River in Etche LGA, and Coconut Estate in Bonny Island LGA, among several other localities.

“In Delta State, at Aronwon Community in Warri North LGA, one active illegal refining site with five ovens, one boat, and about 5,000 litres of illegally refined AGO was deactivated.

“Troops also intercepted three tanker trucks loaded with substances suspected to be illegally refined AGO within the premises of Pig Parker Filling Station along Refinery Road in Uvwie LGA.”

Reacting, the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, commended the troops for maintaining a high operational tempo and reiterated that the initiative is aligned with achieving the targets set for December 2024.

The GOC reassured Nigerians of the military’s unwavering commitment to sustaining the ongoing anti-bunkering operations in the Niger Delta.