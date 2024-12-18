33.2 C
Lagos
December 18, 2024
Trending now

Soludo reads riot act for criminals, says, Anambra will be safest state…

MURIC to Kemi Badenoch: Can you bring UK Police when coming to…

Full Text: President Tinubu’s 2025 Budget Speech at National Assembly

Land encroachment : IGP team arrests 3 with guns, whisk them to…

Finally, INEC certifies Ezeokenwa as APGA National Chairman

Security: Suspected criminal escapes as Fegge DPO storms hide out

Life Support Foundation presents widows Christmas Conference in Lagos

Press briefing Lifestyle Initiatives’ ninth year of helping the helpless in indigent…

Rhapsody Tap2Read bracelets revolutionize global distribution of God’s Word during ReachOut World…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 18, 2024

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Life Support Foundation presents widows Christmas Conference in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0116

L-r …Mrs. Eunice Ike  (widow) receiving her gift from the founder of the life support foundation  Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo, during the Christmas Get-together for Widows free Medical Treatment, held at Assemblies of God Church Ojodu in Lagos on 12 /12/2024.

L-r…  Minister in Charge Assemblies of God Church Ojodu, Rev Daniel Akiomon; former Lagos District Superintendent Assemblies of God (AG),  Rev Isaac Mpamugo; his wife  founder of life support foundation  Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo; Dr Nkechi Ukomadu her husband  Ministry in Charge Firebrand AG USA, Rev. Dr Sam Ukomadu; leader of service, Rev. Victor Agianpuye.

Cross Section of the Widows waiting for their turn to see doctors during the Christmas Get-together for Widows free Medical Treatment.

Medical personnel attending to a widow for drugs.

 

Medical Personnel attending to the widows on eyeglasses.

Medical Personnel checking their blood pressure.

L-r… Founder of life support foundation  Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo presents a working strike to a widow.

L-r …Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo; Dr Deborah Ngozi Odunze and  Dr Nkechi Ukomadu.

L-r… Dr Deborah Ngozi Odunze; presenting case to Mrs Grace Akpan.

Cross Section of the Widows Singing and Praising God, during the Christmas Get-together for Widows, free Medical Treatment, about 1500 people where attended N10M cash was given to them to add up in their business, held at Assemblies of God Church Ojodu in Lagos on 12/12/2024  … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

One day public hearing on A Bill for an Act to amend Public Procurement Act, CAP,P44,Laws of Fed Republic of Nigeria, 2024 held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Local Contractors Summit – Empowering local contractors for Nat’l development, bridging gaps , building partnerships, held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Public hearing to investigate grants, investment designated for devt. of Nigerians, Renewable –Energy Sector by House Rep. Committee on Renewable Energy held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO