Life Support Foundation presents widows Christmas Conference in Lagos

L-r …Mrs. Eunice Ike (widow) receiving her gift from the founder of the life support foundation Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo, during the Christmas Get-together for Widows free Medical Treatment, held at Assemblies of God Church Ojodu in Lagos on 12 /12/2024.

L-r… Minister in Charge Assemblies of God Church Ojodu, Rev Daniel Akiomon; former Lagos District Superintendent Assemblies of God (AG), Rev Isaac Mpamugo; his wife founder of life support foundation Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo; Dr Nkechi Ukomadu her husband Ministry in Charge Firebrand AG USA, Rev. Dr Sam Ukomadu; leader of service, Rev. Victor Agianpuye.

Cross Section of the Widows waiting for their turn to see doctors during the Christmas Get-together for Widows free Medical Treatment.

Medical personnel attending to a widow for drugs.

Medical Personnel attending to the widows on eyeglasses.

Medical Personnel checking their blood pressure.

L-r… Founder of life support foundation Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo presents a working strike to a widow.

L-r …Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo; Dr Deborah Ngozi Odunze and Dr Nkechi Ukomadu.

L-r… Dr Deborah Ngozi Odunze; presenting case to Mrs Grace Akpan.

Cross Section of the Widows Singing and Praising God, during the Christmas Get-together for Widows, free Medical Treatment, about 1500 people where attended N10M cash was given to them to add up in their business, held at Assemblies of God Church Ojodu in Lagos on 12/12/2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2