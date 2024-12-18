Green bond cements role of capital market, in supporting low-carbon economy- SEC

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said that the issuance of green bonds has further cemented the role of the capital market in supporting Nigeria’s transition to a low-carbon economy, addressing both infrastructure and environmental sustainability.

Director General of SEC, Dr Emomotimi Agama said this in Lagos at Journalist Academy organised by the Commission.

He said that globally, countries that have achieved economic milestones—whether in industrialisation, infrastructure, or innovation, have relied heavily on the capital market to mobilise and allocate resources efficiently.

According to him, in Nigeria, this reality holds immense potential.

He, however, noted that with the right policies, frameworks, and investor confidence, the capital market can transform into a formidable force for financing the aspirations of our economy.

He stated that a significant pathway to economic transformation lies in financing critical national projects, especially in infrastructure.

“Nigeria has already demonstrated how the capital market can fund these needs through innovative instruments like sovereign bonds and a number of Sukuk,” he said.

He further noted that beyond government financing, the capital market is a vital enabler of private sector growth, adding that the federal government has raised significant capital by issuing six Sukuk to fund road projects across the six geopolitical zones.

He said that companies in Nigeria have utilised the market to raise capital, expand operations, and compete globally.

“MTN Nigeria during its offering in 2021 attracted significant local investor participation, broadening its shareholder base while showcasing the strength of our market,” he said.

He said the listing of firms like Dangote Cement and BUA Group underscores how the capital market supports industrial growth and job creation.

He pointed out that one of the most remarkable opportunities within the capital market is its ability to democratise wealth creation,” adding that through vehicles like collective investment schemes (CIS), retail bonds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the market provides access to financial products for Nigerians across income levels.

“For instance, in recent years, we have seen the rise of the retail bond market, enabling ordinary Nigerians to participate in the nation’s economic growth,” the SEC boss said.

He stated that the federal government introduced the Savings Bond in a bid to expand the retail investor base in the bond markets and this has been well received by investors in recent times.