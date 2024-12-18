Finally, INEC certifies Ezeokenwa as APGA National Chairman

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

At last, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially reinstated Barr. Sylvester Ezeokenwa as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) following a Supreme Court judgement affirming his leadership.

In a statement by INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun disclosed that the leadership crisis within APGA was a significant point of discussion.

The Commission confirmed it had been served the Supreme Court judgement in Appeal No. SC/CV/824/2024, involving APGA & ANOR vs. OYE & ORS, which was delivered on November 27, 2024.

The apex court’s ruling recognized Barr. Ezeokenwa as the legitimate Chairman of the party. In line with the court’s decision, INEC has updated its records and restored Barr. Ezeokenwa’s name as APGA Chairman on its official website.

The Commission emphasized its commitment to upholding judicial decisions. “In compliance with the judgement of the apex court, the Commission has restored Barr. Ezeokenwa as the Chairman of APGA,”.

The leadership tussle within APGA had been a protracted legal battle involving factions of the party. The Supreme Court’s decision effectively resolves the dispute, granting Barr. Ezeokenwa full authority to lead the party.

The statement reads: “Commission met Tuesday 17th December 2024. Among other issues, the meeting discussed the leadership issue in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) which has been the subject of litigation.

“The Commission has been served with the judgement of the Supreme Court with Appeal No. SC/CV/824/2024 APGA & ANOR vs OYE & ORS, delivered on 27th November 2024 recognising Barr. Sylvester (Sly) Ezeokenwa as the Chairman of the party.

“In compliance with the judgement of the apex court, the Commission has restored Barr. Ezeokenwa as the Chairman of APGA and restored his name on our website accordingly”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2