NSE assures PETAN of continued collaboration at 30th anniversary

NNPC Foundation: Reinventing Entrepreneurial, Economic Empowerment through Partnership with NYSC

The New Sandisk Coming Soon 

TotalEnergies, MRS, Sifax, Sahara, others win in 2004 oil bid round

FCT Police boss trains officers on key skills

Ijezie tells Tinubu to sack Power Minister now   

CAPPA engages journalists in Borno on peaceful, non violent elections

Tinubu targets N34.82trn revenue to fund N47.9trn 2025 budget

Green bond cements role of capital market, in supporting low-carbon economy- SEC

Tinubu Presents N49.8trn Budget Of Restoration, Urges More Patience From Nigerians As…

by Peter Anayo082

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

 

The Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigeria Police Force has trained men and officers of the Command on key policing skills for operational efficiency.

 

The Commissioner of Police CP Olatunji Disu who supervised the training at the Police Training Camp Dei-Dei Abuja on Wednesday said that the exercise would enable the men and officers quel any uprising in the country.

 

He noted that the training which cuts across men and officers of various ranks in the force is the first of its kind for the Police command as directed by the Inspector-General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun.

 

The Police boss further stated the training’ll help to significantly reduce crimes in the nation’s capital and assured that it would be a continuous exercise.

 

Also speaking at the trading camp the Chief Trainer SP Yahata Yusuf said that the training would enhance the policing skills of the men and officers of the force

 

He said: “We train them in such a way that when there is a riot, they won’t throw their tear gas directly to the mob”.

 

The men and officers who matched passed through the training camp severally were trained on foot drills, riot control demonstrations, striping and assembling of rifles, shooting and range activities.

 

 

