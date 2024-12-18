FCT Police boss trains officers on key skills

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigeria Police Force has trained men and officers of the Command on key policing skills for operational efficiency.

The Commissioner of Police CP Olatunji Disu who supervised the training at the Police Training Camp Dei-Dei Abuja on Wednesday said that the exercise would enable the men and officers quel any uprising in the country.

He noted that the training which cuts across men and officers of various ranks in the force is the first of its kind for the Police command as directed by the Inspector-General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun.

The Police boss further stated the training’ll help to significantly reduce crimes in the nation’s capital and assured that it would be a continuous exercise.

Also speaking at the trading camp the Chief Trainer SP Yahata Yusuf said that the training would enhance the policing skills of the men and officers of the force

He said: “We train them in such a way that when there is a riot, they won’t throw their tear gas directly to the mob”.

The men and officers who matched passed through the training camp severally were trained on foot drills, riot control demonstrations, striping and assembling of rifles, shooting and range activities.