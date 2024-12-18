FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, Disburses $250,000 to 10 Communities

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In a bid to promote sustainable development and enhance the livelihoods of rural communities, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has disbursed $25,000 each to 10 communities in the Federal Capital Territory.

The benefiting communities, which include Dafa, Gbako, Sheda, Pukafa, Ike, Tekpese, Wako, Ashara, Gbawuji, and Rugan Bature, were selected for the pilot stage of the Community Revolving Fund (CRF) under the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project.

The CRF is a pivotal aspect of the ACReSAL Project, which focuses on bolstering agro-climatic resilience at both the community and household levels by promoting locally adapted sustainable land and water management (SLWM) strategies and climate-smart approaches to agriculture and natural resource management.

During the presentation ceremony, Dr. Mahmoud emphasized the importance of timely repayment of the funds, which were provided at zero interest rates, to ensure the sustainability of the program and allow others to benefit.

“I urge you to utilize these funds wisely and responsibly, leveraging this opportunity to enhance your socio-economic well-being, improve your livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to the development of your communities”.

“It further reflects the FCT Administration’s dedication to uplifting the lives of the most vulnerable groups, thereby fostering a more equitable and resilient FCT”, she affirmed .

The event also featured the distribution of water pumping machines to Community Interest Groups (CIGs), motorcycles to the FCT Forest Guards, and a water tanker and a multipurpose truck to support reforestation efforts of the FCT Administration.

The FCT Minister of State expressed gratitude to the World Bank for their invaluable support and partnership through the ACReSAL project, while appreciating the contributions of the National Project Coordinator from the Federal Project Management Unit (FPMU).

The Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Hon. Lawan Kolo Geidam, explained that the CRF is designed to empower local communities by providing them with the financial resources necessary to implement innovative and adaptive strategies, which are crucial for improving agricultural productivity, ensuring food security, and ultimately enhancing their livelihoods and community growth.

“The project has significantly enhanced the lives of our community members by providing over 41 solar-powered boreholes and 270 stand-alone solar lights.

“Similarlly, the project has strengthened support for climate-smart agriculture, especially during the dry season, with the construction of over 60 tubewells,” he added.

The implementation of the ACReSAL project in the FCT has yielded significant results, including the reforestation of degraded forest reserves, the planting of shelter belts, and the provision of solar-powered boreholes and stand-alone solar lights to community members.