Ebonyi earmarks N5bn for construction of 126 housing units for civil servants.

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

In a way to assist state workers to get a descent place of abode, Ebonyi State Executive Council has approved N5bn for construction of 126 housing units for civil servants in the state.

Each of the housing units costs N40million.

The state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Jude Okpor disclosed this to reporters at a press briefing on the outcome of the state executive council meeting this week.

He noted that the project would be executed through direct labour.

Okpor said every category of civil servants would benefit from the housing units.

The Commissioner disclosed that the executive council approved a memorandum of understanding between the state government and a contractor which was guaranteed by Transmission Company of Nigeria for the provision of recoverable loan to facilitate the immediate completion of Mile 50-Amasiri 132kv double circuit line in the state for power supply.

“Following an earlier approval for the construction of housing units for civil servants in the state and present preliminary actions to bring this government’s desire to function, the council approved the sum of forty million naira ( N40,000,000) only as a unit cost for each of the one hundred and twenty six (126) approved housing units.

“This is expected to gulp the sum of five billion, forty million naira (N5, 040, 000, 000.00)

“The council approved that the drafted memo be committed to signing. Recall that Exco had earlier approved the release of a recoverable TCN guarantee loan of USD781, 235.67+N130,258,048.24 to ensure the completion of the double circuit 132KV line from Mile 50 to the Amasiri substation”, Okpor said.