Abia Airport signature project takes off today- Prince Okey Kanu

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Abia Airport is supposed to be a Federal Government project. The federal government had planned to build an airstrip but the Abia State Governor,Dr Alex Otti in his very forward-thinking manner and disposition intervened and got the FG to extend that airstrip to an airport.

This was made known by the Abia commissioner for Information Prince Okey Kanu, while briefing Journalists on the outcome of this week Execute Council Meeting presided by Governor Otti in Government House Umuahia, said

“,That intervention has brought the federal and state governments into some form of partnership that is birthing that project.

“That is a signature project of this government and will alter the transportation network of the state and of course a lot of economic benefits will accrue from that project in terms of emplyment for Abians , in terms of increased investments in tourism, hospitality industry and so on.

“We are all expected to troop out to Ubah in Nsulu in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area

“That project is being embarked upon in the overall public interest.

“You may have seen a few things in the media about protest, but all that has been taken care of because as is usual with this government anywhere we have a project, we have a way of relating with the community and if there is a need to pay compensation this government has never hesitated to pay compensation.

” So it is a pattern that has been established and the case of the airport at Nsulu would not be any different

So the government is engaging the communities involved very well and at the end of the day it will be a win-win for the government and all the communities that are involved” he said

Speaking further, he disclosed that Governor Otti

has approved award of a contract for the reconstruction of the iconic Omenuko Bridge and it is located at Ozuabam in Arochukwu Local Government Area.

According to him,”This is a bridge that forms the center piece of the First Igbo Novel “Omenuko”

“That is a bridge that links up Abia North and Abia Central and for decades a lot of politicians have taken undue advantage of the rickety nature of that bridge to make promises to people around that area of the state that they never fulfilled”

” It has taken a man like His Excellency Dr Alex Otti to order that the bridge be reconstructed to serve the people from that part of the state repairing that bridge would do so much for people in that area.

“It will actually promote connectivity in terms of movement of people and farm produce around that area.

So it is an important project for the state government and very soon the flag off that project will be announced”.

