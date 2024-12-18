Abia airport ‘ll accelerate economic growth, dev of state, S/East –FG, Gov

.Perform ground breaking ceremony

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Federal of Nigeria and the Abia State government on Tuesday, 17th of December,2024 performed the ground breaking ceremony of Abia State Airport project at Nsulu, Isialangwa North LGA of the State.

In a speech during the event in Ubaha-Nsulu in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area, the minister for Aviation Mr Festus Keyamo who represented President Bola Tinubu, said that the project was potentially upgraded from an airstrip to an international cargo airport.

He described the airport as a presidential Initiative as President Bola Tinubu instructed that no part of the country, particularly the Southeast, should be left out of aviation development.

Keyamo said that the President specifically requested an airstrip for Abia State in the 2024 Budget due to his affection for the state and its governor and to ensure that Abia State is connected to the rest of the world through the aviation project .

He also said that Abia Government expressed willingness to partner with the Federal Government through counterpart funding to upgrade the project to an international cargo airport.

He said Abia State being the industrial hub of industrialization of the South East zone , needs Airport which would serve as a veritable enabler for economic and social development,added that most of the “made in Nigeria products are produced in Abia

He also said that Abia is considered the industrial hub of the Southeast, producing many “Made in Nigeria” goods.

Keyamo further said that siting a cargo airport in the state would allow goods to be processed and exported directly, boosting logistics and economic activity.

He said that the airport would primarily focus on cargo operations to support industrialisation and trade in Abia and the Southeast Geopolitical Zone.

He said that airports play a key role in enhancing connectivity and response to emergencies and Abia being excluded from the aviation ecosystem was deemed unacceptable.

Keyamo directed the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to prioritize employment for people in Nsulu, where the airport will be located, to give them a sense of belonging.

He said that funds have been allocated in the 2024 Budget to commence clearing and development.

Keyamo also said that the Deputy Speaker had assured prompt approval of subsequent funding in 2025.

He siad that the initiative underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to equitable infrastructure development, regional economic integration, and industrial growth in Abia.

In a speech, the Governor of Abia State,Dr Alex Otti reaffirmed Abia government’s commitment to utilize the synergy with the Federal government to drive sustainable development initiatives which would help to revolutionize the economy of the State

“We made a commitment that under our watch Abia State will never let any promising opportunities slip by whether it is collaborating with multi lateral partners, Federal government and its agencies, sister States , business organizations and individuals who have something of value to offer us.

” We are constantly open to making the most of the opportunities we find because there lies the path to sustained progress”

Otti thanked the President for his commitment to the boost socioeconomic advancement of the zone.

The governor said that the State Government had commenced preparation for payment of compensation to genuine land owners.

Otti also said that the project would be completed in 36 months and thanked everyone that contributed to marking the project a reality.

In his speech the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Benjamin Kalu, expressed confidence that the project would be completed in record time because “Abia is blessed with a governor that understands the importance of synergistic partnership”.

Kalu said that he would work assiduously to ensure that any fund appropriated for the project would be given speedy approval by the House of Representatives.

“The people with me here are members of House of Representatives from different parts of the country.

“We are promising Abians that when the budget comes we will look out for the budget that is going to benefit Abia and we will approve it,” he said.

In an address, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, expressed the determination of the President to deliver the dividend of democracy to the citizens.

Onyejeocha said that the people of Abia stand to gain enormous economic benefits from the siting of an airport in the state.

Furthermore, the Lawmaker representing Isiala Ngwa North and South Constituency, Chief Ginger Onwusibe, thanked President Bola Tinubu for the resolve to build an airport in Abia.

Onwusibe said that project would contribute greatly to the achievement of critical infrastructural development in the area.

In a remark, the Chairman of Board of Trustees, Peoples Democratic Party, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, expressed delight over the fact that “an airport would be built in Abia in our lifetime”.

Wabara also expressed delight over the upgrade of the project from an airstrip into an international airport where Boeing 737 aircrafts would land.