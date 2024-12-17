We didn’t carry out any illegal demolition, says LASBCA

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has debunked a media report alleging illegal eviction and demolition threats against tenants at 118, Apapa Road, Ebute-Metta (West) area of Lagos State.

The agency explained that there was a notice issued to the property owners as a result of an inspection carried out by a team of LASBCA’s officials that revealed serious structural deficiencies, posing an imminent danger to occupants and the public.

The LASBCA General Manager, Arc Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, in a statement, said, “We categorically refute these claims and deem it necessary to set the record straight to prevent misinformation and undue public alarm.

“We operate strictly within the confines of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, 2019”.

“All actions taken, including the issuance of contravention notices, sealing orders, and demolition notices, follow rigorous due process, thorough inspections, and safety assessments,” he stated.

“Last year the owners of the building in question were served Distressed Notices where they were instructed to conduct a Non-Destructive Test (NDT) to ascertain the structural stability of the building which they failed to conduct citing that the building has been leased to a developer.”

Oki argued that LASBCA’s primary mandate is to ensure the safety of lives and properties by identifying and addressing distressed and structurally defective buildings in the state

He stressed that, “The notice issued to the property owners was as a result of an inspection carried out by a team of LASBCA’s officials that revealed serious structural deficiencies, posing an imminent danger to occupants and the general public.”

He further stated that at no point did LASBCA violate any restraining order issued by a court of law. “We remain committed to respecting judicial processes and complying with all lawful directives. Any claims suggesting otherwise are misleading and unfounded,” he stated.

Oki also reiterated that LASBCA would not collaborate with landlords, developers, or any private individuals for personal gain, saying “The Agency’s activities are driven solely by the need to ensure building safety, structural integrity, and public welfare across Lagos State.”

The General Manager reaffirmed to the general public that LASBCA remains transparent and accountable in its operations, urging the public to seek factual information directly from the agency.

