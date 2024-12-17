23.4 C
December 17, 2024
Tinubu Appoints Eight New Permanent Secretaries

by Editor0112

 

 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed eight permanent secretaries in the federal civil service to fill existing and impending vacancies in some states and geopolitical zones.

 

It was the second set of eight permanent secretaries appointed by the president, following those appointed last June from Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Jigawa, Ondo, Zamfara,  South East and South-South.

 

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation recommended that the new permanent secretaries be appointed after diligent selection.

 

They  are:

 

  1. Onwusoro Maduka Ihemelandu (Abia State)
  2. Ndiomu Ebiogeh Philip (Bayelsa State)
  3. Anuma Ogbonnaya Nlia (Ebonyi State)
  4. Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam (Enugu State)
  5. Kalba Danjuma Usman (Gombe State)
  6. Usman Salihu Aminu (Kebbi State)
  7. Oyekunle Patience Nwakuso (Rivers State)
  8. Nadungu Gagare (Kaduna State)

 

President Tinubu urges the new permanent secretaries to demonstrate greater commitment, diligence, and innovation in serving the nation.

 

 

 

 

