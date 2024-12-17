Subscribers get affordable data roaming offers from Glo 

Globacom is offering Nigerians who travel overseas for business or pleasure flexible and reasonably data roaming bundles across several countries.

Glo subscribers visiting these countries will be able to stay in touch with the important activities and can equally record amazing photos and videos of their trips, thanks to the amazing data roaming packages. They can share memories with their friends and family back home. Additionally, they can stay current on their business activities.

Globacom disclosed that because the data bundles are available in different sizes, the user can choose what they need at any given time. Subscribers who pay for the N2,500 bundle will receive 50MB of roaming data that is valid for three days, while those who pay for the N5,000 bundle will receive 125MB of roaming data that is valid for seven days. The costumer receives 1GB of roaming data for a N10,000 bundle with a validity of 10 days. While a N25,000 bundle offers the customer 2.5GB of roaming data that is valid for 30 days, the N50,000 bundle offers a huge 6GB of roaming data that is valid for 60 days.

Active Glo subscribers can opt for their desired data roaming bundle by dialing *312# and choosing Option 5. They can use the code to buy a bundle in Nigeria before travelling and at any time abroad. While prepaid lines already have roaming service activated automatically, postpaid users must first activate roaming service before they can sign up for any data roaming bundle. Globacom noted that the validity starts as soon as the user lands in the target country and begins browsing.

Additionally, customers need to join one of the networks that are suggested on the network’s website. They would be billed according to Pay-As-You-Go prices if they choose a different network. In order to allow customers to track their usage and the depletion of the data bundle they purchase, Globacom revealed that they will be receiving regular consumption warnings.

The service is accessible on 46 carefully chosen networks in 40 countries, including Brazil, India, South Africa, Kenya, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and the United States.