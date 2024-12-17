23.4 C
Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 17, 2024

Champion Newspapers LTD
Roundtable discussion on strategies of employing non-kinetic methods of combating Terrorism in Nigeria held in Abuja 

From left… Speaker House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas,  in a handshake with the Resident Country Representatives, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Nigeria,  Marija Peran during a roundtable discussion on the strategies of employing a non-kinetic method of combating Terrorism in Nigeria, in Abuja yesterday.

From left… Chairman of the House Committee on Interior Abdullahi Ahmed; Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Tajudeen Abbas  and the Resident Country Representatives, Konrad—Adenauer Stiftung, Nigeria, Marija Peran, during a roundtable discussion on the strategies for employing the kinetic method of combating terrorism in Nigeria in Abuja yesterday.

From left… Resident Country Representative,  Konrad- Adenauer Stiftung Nigeria, Marija Peranduring; Speaker House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas and Chairman House Committee on Interior Hon Abdullahi Ahmed during a roundtable discussion on the strategies of employing a non-kinetic method of combating Terrorism in Nigeria, in Abuja yesterday… Photos: Anayo Opara.

 

