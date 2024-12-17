PETAN  at 30 : Tinubu, Lokpobiri, Ekpo, Sanwo-Olu, Ogbe ,others applaud  association for  its transformative impact on oil, gas sector

Ugo Amadi

It was indeed a night of pomp and glamor at the 30th anniversary of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) as stakeholders and industry leaders applauded the association for its transformative impact on the Nigeria’s Oil and Gas industry.

According to them PETAN has continued to be a beacon of hope and has lived up to its mandate and vision in promoting the development of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry by increasing local participation.

The event which took place at the Grand Ballroom of the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, where the creme-de-la-creme of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria and overseas gathered in celebration of three decades of PETAN’s exceptional service delivery and has its theme as ‘Navigating The Next’

Speaking at the event , President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was ably represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (gas ) Rt. Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo congratulated the association on its 30th anniversary, stressing that for three decades, PETAN has been a beacon of excellence, innovation, and dedication to the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

He said ‘’Your tireless efforts to promote local content, capacity building, and technological advancement have been instrumental in shaping the industry’s landscape. ‘’

He noted that as a nation, ‘’we are proud of PETAN’s achievements and the significant contributions it has have made to Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

‘’Your commitment to indigenous participation in the oil and gas sector has created opportunities for Nigerian businesses and professionals to thrive.’’ He added

He called on the association to do more in the development of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Also speaking ,the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (oil) ,Rt. Hon. Heineken Lokpobiri, commended the PETAN on its 30th anniversary. According to him, this milestone marks three decades of PETAN’s contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.¹

‘’As the association celebrates this achievement, it’s worth noting that PETAN has played a crucial role in promoting local content, capacity building, and technological advancement in the industry. The Minister’s recognition of PETAN’s efforts underscores the importance of collaboration between government agencies and industry associations in driving growth and development in the sector.

He said that PETAN’s 30-year journey is a testament to the association’s commitment to excellence and its dedication to supporting the development of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. As the industry continues to evolve, PETAN’s role in promoting innovation, knowledge sharing, and best practices will remain vital to its growth and success.

He promised to engage the leadership of the association in the new year for a deep-dive on how to unlock more energy for the nation.

In his goodwill message, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, said that the association through stakeholder engagements and strident advocacy played a crucial role in the enactment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, 2010.

Represented by the General Manager, Corporate Communications and Zonal Coordination, Esueme Dan Kikile, Ogbe stated that the association was helpful in ensuring the passage of the NOGICD Act.

“It was therefore not surprising that you got a front row seat in the NCDMB as a statutory Governing Council member, NCDMB is grateful”, he expressed. According to him PETAN was formed to bring together Nigerian oil and gas entrepreneurs to create a forum for the exchange of ideas with major operators and policy makers.

“This 30th anniversary, though celebratory, is an opportunity for PETAN and government to share ideas that will move the industry forward for the benefit of Nigeria. It is against this background that I wish to acknowledge the role PETAN has played, which has transformed Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

With a current membership of over 100, serving more than 20 industries, and over $500 million in annual revenue by your members, your strategic importance to the oil and gas industry in Nigeria cannot be overemphasised”, he stated.

He continued: “For over three decades, PETAN has remained a beacon of innovation and unwavering commitment to the growth of indigenous participation in the oil and gas sector. PETAN’s contributions to promoting local content and enhancing capacity building have been truly remarkable. Your tireless efforts have bolstered the competitiveness of Nigerian businesses and elevated our country’s standing in the global energy industry”.

Ogbe said that the anniversaries were not only a time for celebration, but also a time for deep reflection. “While PETAN has achieved much, the road ahead presents new challenges that require us to continuously evaluate and adapt”.

On how to navigate the next, the Executive Secretary said that PETAN’s leadership would be greatly amplified and its collective impact felt more in the society in the support and mentorship of new and upcoming countries in the oil and gas industry.

Ogbe said: “It’s very important that you mentor new companies that aspire to become PETAN members. While PETAN has done a commendable work in creating a platform for indigenous companies to thrive, there is an increasing need to assist emerging companies in navigating the complexities of this highly competitive sector”, this could be achieved by establishing mentorship programs, he added.

He noted that PETAN members could mentor new entrants by sharing industry insights and best practices to accelerate their growth. Another way to achieve this is by creating access to funds, he stated. According to Ogbe PETAN as an organisation could create a PETAN Startup Fund consisting majorly of contributions from members.

“As we look to the future, it is evident that the strength and sustainability of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry rests not only on the businesses we build, but also on the people we empower. Our engineers and professionals form the backbone of this sector”, he expressed.

Ogbe therefore, propose that the envisioned PETAN Startup Fund could be strategically utilised for the training of engineers and other professionals.

According to him, the initiative would send a powerful message that PETAN is deeply involved in investing in an exclusive future for the oil and gas industry.

“As we look to the next 30 years, I challenge PETAN to lead the charge in shaping a more sustainable and inclusive oil and gas sector by fostering greater collaboration and assisting emergence of new companies. PETAN can continue to be a formidable force in Nigeria’s industrial evolution”, he stated. Ogbe pledged unwavering support for PETAN’s mission.

“Together, we will continue to advance the ideals of local content, drive innovation, and create a more prosperous future for all Nigerians”, he added.

The colorful and well attended event, chaired by Engr. Egbert Imomoh was graced by the association’s members in their numbers, led by the PETAN Chairman and host, Engr. Wole Ogunsanya , President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was ably represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (gas ) Rt. Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo , Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator. Heineken Lokpobiri ,the Executive Governor of Lagos state, His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Executive Governor of Abia State , His Excellency Alex Otti represented by Commissioner for energy ,Prof Friday Joel Ogbonna, , representatives of other state governors , CEO’s /captains of industry, agency Heads and the media.