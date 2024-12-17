Over 50,000 residents has benefited from my medical, surgical outreach – Adeleke

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday disclosed that his administration has provided life-changing care to no fewer than 50,000 residents of the state.

Adeleke stated this during the inauguration of the fourth phase of Imole free surgical and medical outreach, held at the State Teaching Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo, Osun state.

Speaking at the event which was part of the activities to mark his 2nd anniversary in office, Adeleke noted that this edition will hold in six zones of the state, urging residents to take advantage of the outreach.

He said, “one of our major achievements is the Imole Free Surgical and Medical Outreach Program. Since its inception, this program has provided life-changing care to over 50,000 people. Many of these individuals could not afford treatment and lived with their conditions for years.

“This initiative has become a lifeline for the masses. It provides fast and accessible medical and surgical care to those in need. Public feedback shows that people eagerly await each new round of this programme.

“In the last two years, we have achieved remarkable milestones in the health sector. We have strengthened primary healthcare, which is closest to the people. Over 200 primary health centers have been upgraded with 24-hour power and water supply.

“This edition of the Imole Outreach will hold in six zones: Osogbo, Ilesa, Iwo, Ikirun, Ife, and Ede. I encourage our people to take advantage of this programme. Medical experts in various specialties are ready to attend to your needs.”

Earlier in his address, the coordinator of the outreach, Dr. Isiaka Adekunle, revealed various health interventions incorporated into the outreach.

According to him, the outreach will include, Medical: Treatment for hypertension, diabetes, malaria, cough, arthritis and other medical diseases. Surgical: Removal of hernias, hydrocele and various lumps. Ophthalmological: Cataract and pterygium operation, distribution of reading glasses and other eye treatments. Dental: Scaling and polishing, tooth extraction and general dental examination. Cervical cancer screening, and Breast examination.

“The program will take place at 6 State Hospitals in Osun State namely Osogbo (17th – 18th of December 2024), Iwo (14th – 15th of January 2025), Ilesa (21st – 22nd of January 2025), Ikirun (28th – 29th of January 2025), Ife (4th – 5th of February 2025), and Ede (11th – 12th of February 2025).”

