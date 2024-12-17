Ondo AG to Land Grabbers: Enough of your illegal acts

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kayode Ajulo (SAN)has cautioned land grabbers in the State, stressing that the present government is determined to eradicate this unlawful activity.

Dr. Ajulo said Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, by Executive Order 4-2024, has kickstarted war against land-grabbers as a task force will be commissioned to tackle illegal occupation of properties and other allied land disputes and irregularities.

He warned offenders to resolve their illegal dealings or face severe legal consequences.

The Senior Advocate emphasized that only legally constituted authorities have the right to adjudicate land matters in the state.

He said “Those unlawfully acquiring government lands, private properties, or fraudulently selling the same land to multiple buyers must rethink their actions immediately.

The government is fully committed to enforcing the law and will take decisive action against violators.

“This is a scenario peculiar to some States, though I would prefer not to mention names, but we will not tolerate such illegal activities in Ondo State anymore before it gets out of hand,” Ajulo warned.

He further condemned organised groups that have turned land grabbing into a profession, saying that such activities disrupt community harmony and undermine the State’s development and the government is posed to severely deal with them using the instrumentality of the law.

He said”The administration of Governor Aiyedatiwa will not tolerate any infringement on property rights. The law is clear, and those who cross it will face the full weight of justice.”

Ajulo urged affected individuals to come forward and rectify their situations within the stipulated period, assuring the public that the government is dedicated to restoring order and protecting legitimate landowners.

