Oluremi Tinubu gifts 250 elders N50million in Lagos

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Tuesday disbursed the sum of N1.9billion to the elderly across 36 states and Federal Capital Territory through her Renewed Hope Initiative programme.

Beneficiaries of the donation aged 65 and above got N200,000 each tagged, Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS).

Mrs Tinubu, who was represented by the First Lady of Lagos, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu at the State House, Alausa, gave N50million to 250 beneficiaries in Lagos.

The donation increased to N200,000 this year from N100,000, which was provided last year for elderly citizens during this festive season.

At the short ceremony, there were three leaders from each Senatorial District which included, Lagos West, Alhaja Mojisola Alabi, Lagos West, Mr Adebayo Adeoye and Lagos East, Mrs Esther Mamora.

The First Lady said, “I am delighted to join you all today at the 2nd edition of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS) with the theme: TOTAL WELLNESS: Happy, Healthy and Prosperous Lifestyle.

“This programme is designed to support the welfare of our elderly citizens annually. Two Hundred and Fifty (250) elderly citizens, aged 65 and above in all 36 States of the federation, the Federal Capital Territory and veterans from the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) will benefit from this scheme.

“The Governing Board of the Renewed Hope Initiative has decided to increase the grant from N100,000 to N200,000 this year to provide further support to our elderly citizens during this festive season.

“A total of One Billion, Nine Hundred Million Naira (N1,900,000,000) will be disbursed across the nation. The RHI Coordinators in the 36 States of the federation, the FCT and DEPOWA have received Fifty Million Naira (N50,000,000) each, out of which N200,000 will be distributed today to each beneficiary. In addition to this, free medical check-ups and other sundry items will be provided.

“I commend all our State First Ladies/RHI State Coordinators and partners for their efforts in making this day a reality.

“I congratulate all our senior citizens who have been selected as beneficiaries. I urge you to remember to prioritise your health even as we all enjoy and celebrate in the festive season. Eat well, stay hydrated, do little exercise – like walking and getting adequate rest. Spend quality time with loved ones, and do what you enjoy and makes you happy.”

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Alabi said the money was coming at the right time. “We give thanks to Allah and Her Excellency, Oluremi Tinubu for the gift. I confirm that I got the N50,000. This will be used to purchase foodstuffs and take care of my children. May God bless Oluremi and her husband,” she prayed.

Also, Emmanuel Adesanya appreciated the good gesture, saying “On behalf of others that benefitted, we thank Senator Oluremi Tinubu, she will continue to prosper.”

