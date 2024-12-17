36.5 C
Lagos
December 17, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Official groundbreaking ceremony of Zaria College of Education, Nat’l Open University , nursing school held in Kaduna

by Peter Anayo036
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen (middle), Kaduna State Governor Sen. Uba Sani (3rd left), Former Governor of Kaduna State, Mukhtar Ramalan Yero (2nd left), Emir of Zazzau Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamali (2nd right), Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas(right) and other dignitaries,  during the Official groundbreaking ceremony of Zaria College of Education, National Open University and nursing school as part of the speaker’s Constituency projects in Zaria, Kaduna State, yesterday. Photo: Anayo Opara.

 

 

