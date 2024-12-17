Media Parley, commissions Electric Vehicles , unveils new logo at main gate held in Lagos

L-r …Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service) (UNILAG) Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa; Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service) (UNILAG) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu; University Librarian at the University of Lagos, Prof. Yetunde Zaid, during the Media Parley, Commissions Electric Vehicles and Unveils New Logo at Main gate held at UNILAG 16/12/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service) (UNILAG) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu; CEO , Chart Global Services, Mr itunoluwa Okusami ; Acting Registrar, University of Lagos, Mrs. Olakunle Makinde during the commissioning of Electric Vehicles to cut carbon Emission.

L-r …Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service) (UNILAG) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu; CEO, Chart Global Services, Mr itunoluwa Okusami; Acting Registrar, University of Lagos, Mrs. Olakunle Makinde.

Chairman, Ogata Global Resources Mr Henry Eke, addressing the guests at the event.

Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola (middle) with other Unilag management during the newly refurbished logo at the main Gate.

L-r … Exco Member (EWAN) Mr Apata Oyeniran, .Chairman of the Education Writers Association of Nigeria Mr Mojeed Alabi, presenting a gift toVice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; Saidat Alausa and Funmi Ogundare both members of (EWAN) during the Media Parley, Commissions Electric Vehicles and Unveils New Logo at Main gate held at UNILAG 16/12/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

