24.2 C
Lagos
December 18, 2024
Trending now

Media Parley, commissions Electric Vehicles , unveils new logo at main gate…

Lawan assures on well-being of Armed Forces Personnel

Over 50,000 residents has benefited from my medical, surgical outreach – Adeleke

LSSTF postpones town hall meeting on security with governor to December 19

CAF Awards: Akpabio hails Lookman, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Super Falcons for making Nigeria…

Ondo AG to Land Grabbers: Enough of your illegal acts

29 oil thieves arrested, as Army deactivates 42 Illegal refineries in Niger…

Official groundbreaking ceremony of Zaria College of Education, Nat’l Open University ,…

We didn’t carry out any illegal demolition, says LASBCA

Oluremi Tinubu gifts 250 elders N50million in Lagos

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Media Parley, commissions Electric Vehicles , unveils new logo at main gate held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo068

L-r …Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service)   (UNILAG) Prof  Ayodele Atsenuwa; Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service)  (UNILAG) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu; University Librarian at the University of Lagos, Prof. Yetunde Zaid, during the  Media  Parley, Commissions Electric Vehicles and Unveils New Logo at Main gate held at UNILAG 16/12/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service)  (UNILAG) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu; CEO , Chart Global Services, Mr itunoluwa Okusami ; Acting Registrar, University of Lagos, Mrs. Olakunle Makinde during the commissioning of Electric Vehicles to cut carbon Emission.

L-r …Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service)  (UNILAG) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu; CEO, Chart Global Services, Mr itunoluwa Okusami; Acting RegistrarUniversity of Lagos, MrsOlakunle Makinde.

Chairman, Ogata Global Resources Mr Henry Eke, addressing the guests at the event.

Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola (middle) with other Unilag management during the newly refurbished logo at the main Gate.

L-r … Exco Member (EWAN) Mr Apata Oyeniran, .Chairman of the Education Writers Association of Nigeria Mr Mojeed Alabi,  presenting a gift toVice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola; Saidat Alausa and Funmi Ogundare both members of (EWAN) during the  Media  Parley, Commissions Electric Vehicles and Unveils New Logo at Main gate held at UNILAG 16/12/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

Related posts

Nigerian institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Members visit Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, in Lagos

NewChampion

Founder of Orange Drugs Nigeria Limited, Sir Tony Ezenna, Son Ernest, wedded Adaobi Amanda Nweke in Lagos.

NewChampion

Public hearing on four Bills by , members House of Rep Committee on Health-Care Services, held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO