34.1 C
Lagos
December 17, 2024
Trending now

Over 50,000 residents has benefited from my medical, surgical outreach – Adeleke

LSSTF postpones town hall meeting on security with governor to December 19

CAF Awards: Akpabio hails Lookman, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Super Falcons for making Nigeria…

Ondo AG to Land Grabbers: Enough of your illegal acts

29 oil thieves arrested, as Army deactivates 42 Illegal refineries in Niger…

Official groundbreaking ceremony of Zaria College of Education, Nat’l Open University ,…

We didn’t carry out any illegal demolition, says LASBCA

Oluremi Tinubu gifts 250 elders N50million in Lagos

PETAN  at 30 : Tinubu, Lokpobiri, Ekpo, Sanwo-Olu, Ogbe ,others applaud  association…

Roundtable discussion on strategies of employing non-kinetic methods of combating Terrorism in…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

LSSTF postpones town hall meeting on security with governor to December 19

by Peter Anayo085

Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has announced the postponement of its “Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security with the Governor” initially slated for Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at the Lagos House, Governor’s office, Alausa, Ikeja to Thursday, December 19.

The Executive Secretary/CEO of the Fund, Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun, who expressed deep regret for the latest postponement, said it was necessitated by some other State events.

Balogun said the event, which will be attended by Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, heads of security agencies, and critical stakeholders, among others, will now be held at the Lagos House, Ikeja, at 12 pm prompt.

The LSSTF boss said that Governor Sanwo-Olu is expected to distribute over 200 patrol vehicles, security tools and other appliances to security agencies for the enhancement of the State’s security services.

He added that the invitation cards previously sent out to all the stakeholders remain valid, saying that guests are to be seated by 11.30 am.

The Town Hall Meeting on Security with the Governor is an annual event where the Lagos State Security Trust Fund gives an account of its stewardship in the last year.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

AMEA crowns Soludo’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, 2024 Media Man of the Year

Peter Anayo

Lagos commissioner floats new initiative to tackle unemployment

Peter Anayo

Onitsha South LG chairman lauds APGA national chairman over supreme court victory

GODGIFT
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO