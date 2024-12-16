Youths cautions against violence in Ondo APC

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State APC Youths have sued for calm over an attack on the party secretariat by unknown persons on Saturday in Akure, the state capital.

Through its leader, Adeyemo Olalekan,the youths strongly condemned the development, stressing that it goes against democratic principles and party rules.

He however called for calm as regards the dastardly act of some miscreants that committed the offense

Olalekan said” Our attention has been drawn to the ugly actions of some faceless youths against the party on Saturday. As the youth leader of APC in the state, I condemn this unprovoked attack outrightly because it is against the tenets of democracy and party rules and regulations.

“Our party is not a lawless party, we have provision for conflict resolution in the party constitution.” He said.

Olalekan urged security agencies to take proactive measures to arrest those responsible and their sponsors.

He also debunked allegations against State Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, calling them false and unfounded. He assured that efforts are underway to apprehend those behind the incident.

He described Adetimehin as a leader who values his followers and loves his people.

According to him, “Adetimehin is a core progressive who loves his people and will not bow to intimidation. I urge members of our party not to allow desperate politicians divide us at a time we are preparing for the local government elections in the state.”

Olalekan appealed to youth leaders to remain calm, emphasizing that the APC is committed to resolving conflicts through established channels.

The embattled Chairman was accused of allegedly calling for military take-over, high handedness and allied offences.

However, some stakeholders including the State organ of the party have kicked against the purported suspension of the Ondo APC chairman, stressing that it is unconstitutional.

