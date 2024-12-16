Vandalism: Police vow to prosecute ex-convict

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has vowed to prosecute an ex-convict after a failed vandalism attempt, resulting in severe burns from electrocution.

The command`s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

She said the ex-convict was earlier arrested on Nov. 21, by police operatives during a routine patrol along Christ the King College Road in Gwagwalada.

Adeh said the suspect was found in possession of high-voltage electricity cables, suspected to have been stolen from the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

She said the ex-convict was charged to a court, convicted and sentenced to community service, including receiving 42 strokes of the cane.

“However, this seemingly light punishment did little to deter him. In a tragic twist of fate, he returned to his criminal ways, targeting a transformer in a brazen act of vandalism.

“This time, however, karma intervened on Nov. 28, a few weeks after the community service.

“He suffered severe electrocution, leaving him critically injured while attempting to dismantle the electrical apparatus,” she said.

Adeh said the ex-convict was currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital, adding that upon recovery, he would be charged to court for committing the offence again.

She reiterated the commitment of the command to protect critical infrastructure in the territory.

She warned against acts of vandalism and theft of public utilities, adding that such actions could only jeopardise lives and disrupt essential services needed by the communities.

Adeh enjoined FCT residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities in the communities to the nearest police station, or through the command’s emergency lines.

She said community participation was vital in the fight against vandalism.