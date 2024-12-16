Uphold principles of transparency, accountability: Army Don tasks Journalists

…As Plateau NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel holds media training on ethics, military operations

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division and Commander Operation Safe HAVEN (OPSH) Major Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, has charged Journalists to always adhere to principles of transparency, accountability, and balancing reporting.

Abubakar, acknowledged that Journalists serve as a bridge between the government, the military, and the public. “Your work is vital, not only in informing citizens but also in promoting transparency and holding institutions accountable.

“However, the responsibility of reporting on military operations requires a heightened sense of ethics and sensitivity, particularly given the implications for national security and public morale.”

The GOC made the assertion while delivering a keynote address on “Ethics and security considerations in media coverage of military operations”, held in Jos the state capital.

A one-day media training was spearheaded by the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council in collaboration with Operation Safe HAVEN.

GOC represented by his chief of staff, Brig Gen. M.O. Aghi, stated that ethics form the foundation of credible journalism, as the public relies on journalists for accurate, fair, and balanced information. This responsibility becomes even more critical during conflicts and crises.

“Ethical considerations in military coverage extend beyond factual accuracy to include sensitivity to the dignity and lives of those involved, respect for victims of conflict, and a commitment to avoiding narratives that incite fear or misunderstanding.

“Accuracy in reporting is paramount. Inaccurate or sensational reporting can lead to public confusion, erode trust, and potentially compromise the success of military operations. Journalists must strive to present balanced and objective stories while being mindful of how their reporting may shape public perceptions of military efforts”, he added.

Chairman NUJ Plateau State Council, Ayuku Pwaspo said the training is timely as Journalists is passionate about national integration.

He gave assurance that the media will continue intensifying collaboration with the security and all stakeholders for Plateau projects.

Stressing the rationale behind the initiative, the chairman of the correspondents’ chapel, Polycarp Auta, confirmed it is an opportunity for Journalists to garner more professional insights.

“This exercise will enable us to understand the nexus between free press and national security, how to build public trust, the structure of the military, and its legal frameworks. It will further expose us to some ethical and security considerations, as well as the protection of sources while reporting military operations.”

The training also had professionals from the military and media cycles which shed knowledge.

The immediate past Editor in Chief, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr. Ephraims Sheyin, navigates on the topic: “Reporting military operations: ethics, security considerations, cultivation and protection of news sources. While Major Aliyu Danja, acting director, of public relations, 3 Division, focused attention on the topic: “Understanding military structures, operations as a crucial guide to effective media coverage.”

