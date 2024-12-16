26.2 C
December 16, 2024
Tinubu shifts 2025 Budget presentation to Wednesday

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

 

 

The N47.9 trillion 2025 Budget presentation to a joint session of the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu, earlier fixed for Tuesday, December 17, 2024, has been shifted to Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

 

Information on a day postponement of the budget presentation by the President was authoritatively gathered from top management staff of the National Assembly.

 

The highly placed source, said an official statement on the postponement, shall be issued within the next few hours.

 

 

