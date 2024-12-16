Three killed in conflict over church properties in Taraba.

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Three persons have been feared dead while several sustained various degrees of injuries following a fight over struggle for church property domination between Global Methodist church of Nigeria,GMCN, and United Methodist church of Nigeria,UMCN in Munga Dosso Karim Lamido Local Government Area.

Reports have it that the incident occured on Sunday as two groups who are having issues over time led to their ending up in the Police station in the area, but the police could not resolve the issue amicably. On Sunday, the matter escalated and threw the whole community into serious fighting.

In his message to members, the Bishop of the Global Methodist Church Rev. Dr. Bishop John Pena Auta called on the faithful of Munga Doso in Karim Lamido Local Government Area to as a matter of urgency drop their bitterness and embrace sustainable peace in the best interest of brotherhood and development. In a statement by the Director of Communication, Ezekiel Ibrahim Maisamari said that Bishop John Pena equally was saddened with the news of the impasse that erupted between the two factions in the area advising the warring community to eschew all bitterness and embrace peace which is the panacea for development.

The Bishop acknowledged that the crisis was ignited by an unknown person whose major target was to cause unrest amongst the peace loving people of the area emphasizing that what peace cannot offer, chaos cannot give.

“Violence is not the best option of mitigating misunderstanding.

‘I pray God to heal those that are maimed and comfort those grieving with the everlasting peace of Jesus Christ our Savior – the statement concluded.

Similarly, the Bishop elect of United Methodist Church Nigeria UMCN, Bishop Ande Emmanuel and the Interim Lead Bishop, Bishop John School, has condemned the violence in a statement issued to newsmen in Jalingo.

The statement reads,

“We have learned that there was a fight between Global Methodist Church and United Methodist Church members at a United Methodist Church in the Northeast Conference located in Taraba State, Nigeria.

“There was gun fire, and it is reported two people were killed.

“We offer our prayers for the families of those who died. We grieve for those who died and their families.

“We will do all we can to support the families regardless of which denomination they are from.

“This occurred in a rural part of Taraba State, Nigeria and information is still being received.

“We are saddened and condemn the violence. We call for all United Methodists to remain peaceful in the midst of any conflict and to call the police immediately.

“We call upon the Global Methodist Church to do the same – the statement concluded.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer,PPRO,DSP,Abdullahi Usman, said the situation came up with serious security threat which resulted to the loss of lives, several injuries and destruction of property.

Usman said at the moment six persons have been arrested in connection with the situation to be taking to the state Criminal Investigation Department,CID for more investigation.

He said out of the three casualties two children were burnt inside the room while one was killed instantly in the course of the fight.

Abdullahi Usman revealed that when the matter was reported to the Police,team of operative was immediately mobilized to the scene to contain further breakdown of Law and order.

The PPRO pledged the commitment of Police towards adequate security that would guarantee security of lives and property, urging residents to provide useful information to the security that can address the situation.

He cautioned people against taking law into their hands stating that peace remains paramount in the affairs of humans life.

Usman also advised people to always report matter to security for prompt action, revealing that security are meant to protect lives and property.