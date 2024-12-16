Sanwo-Olu halts exploitation by wooden bridge owners in Alimosho

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday said that the exploitation by wooden bridge owners in Alimosho has ended, urging residents to protect public infrastructure in their domains.

The governor spoke at the inauguration of Babafemi Dada with Bridge/Yinka Folarin/Jamie Lawal-Shalom Academy network of roads in Alimosho Council area of the State.

The project which started in February 2022, comprises a bridge with a network of four roads including a 250m long deck on a pile of a 9m wide semi rigid pavement which will provide a shorter route for motorists connecting LASU-IBA road (Idowu Egba bus stop) with Candos road (Academy bus stop) in Baruwa community.

The roads linked Idowu Egba community off LASU-Iba Road with Baruwa in Ipaja en route to Ayobo.

Sanwo-Olu, who said that the roads with a bridge had ended exploitation by wooden bridge owners, called on residents to see the project as theirs.

Sanwo-Olu stated, “With its completion, we have improved the drainage network, addressed perennial flooding, and created jobs for over 342 individuals directly while generating opportunities for numerous others indirectly. Professionals, including engineers, quality assurance experts, suppliers, administrative staff, artisans, and unskilled labourers, have all benefited from this initiative. Allied industries, such as cement, steel, and solar light manufacturers, have also experienced economic growth.

“This infrastructure supports our broader vision of stimulating local economies and creating a framework for sustained growth. By reducing commute times and costs, the bridge and road network will enhance the quality of life for residents and promote productivity. The project represents a significant leap forward in improving transportation, fostering economic activity, and ensuring the equitable distribution of infrastructure.

“I urge residents to take pride in this achievement and charge the CDAs to commit to its maintenance and responsible use. I want you to see this project as your own because you are the direct beneficiaries of its dividends. I see you as our partners in this journey of state-building, and we value your cooperation and feedback on this and other projects.”

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Mr Olufemi Daramola, said the network of four roads of one point eight kilometer long would reduce drive time from one hour to 15 minutes.

He explained, “Together, these efforts highlight the government’s dedication Through the THEMES+ Agenda, addressing critical infrastructure needs by providing structurally sound and aesthetically pleasing alternatives that meet the demands of Lagos of our dreams.”

