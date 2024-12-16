26.2 C
December 16, 2024
One dead, four Injured on Third Mainland Bridge autocrash

by Peter Anayo0103

IBRAHIM QUADRI, Lagos

 

 

A tragic collision involving a J5 Ford bus and a Mercedes truck on the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge has left one person dead and four others injured.

 

The accident occurred early hours of Monday, December 16, at Ilubirin, inward Sura, causing significant traffic disruptions along the busy route.

 

Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), led by General Manager Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, arrived promptly at the scene. With assistance from bystanders, they rescued four victims from the wreckage, three of whom survived.

 

It was gathered that one individual trapped in the J5 Ford bus loaded with pepper and other perishable goods later died.

 

Preliminary investigations revealed that the J5 Ford bus, bearing registration number FKJ 724 YC, experienced brake failure while travelling at high speed, leading to a collision with the Mercedes truck, identified as FKJ 746 YC.

 

Emergency response teams, including the Lasema Response Unit  (LRU), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigerian Police Force, and LASAMBUS, joined LASTMA at the scene to manage the aftermath. The survivors were promptly transported to Lagos Island General Hospital for medical care.

 

LASTMA officials worked tirelessly to clear the wreckage and spill perishable goods, restoring traffic flow along the bridge.

 

Offering condolences to the bereaved family, Mr. Bakare-Oki highlighted the importance of road safety, especially as the festive season approaches.

 

He urged drivers, particularly those operating heavy-duty vehicles, to avoid speeding and ensure their vehicles are in top condition before embarking on journeys.

 

“This incident is a grim reminder of the dangers posed by faulty braking systems and excessive speeding,” Bakare-Oki said. He called on motorists to prioritize safety to prevent further tragedies.

 

 

