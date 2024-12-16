Olive Mountain of Prayer, Praise Ministry Int’l annual Thanksgiving Day Service held in Lagos

L-r …General Overseer, Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry International, Dr. Prophet Collins Timothy; his wife National Coordinator of Women Ministry of the church, Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary Timothy. Guest Speaker Rev; Assistant, Chairman Harvest Committee of the Church Mr. Harrison Megbun, during the annual thanksgiving of the church held at ijegun in Lagos on 8/12/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

General Overseer, Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry International, Dr. Prophet Collins Timothy;his wife (Mrs.) Rosemary Timothy is coming out for their Thanksgiving.

L-R … General Overseer, Olive mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry International, Dr. Prophet Collins Timothy; his wife Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary; Mr. Solomon Nwabenu Atusue his wife Mrs. Augustina.

Mr. Solomon Nwabenu Atusue his wife Mrs Augustina, came out for their Thanksgiving.

Elder Abumera and his wife Mrs. Maria Abumere, gave glory to God during the Thanksgiving service.

L-r…President Harvest Committee Elder Eric Ndukwe; Parents of the GO wife Mr. Joseph Ehichioya and Mrs. Theresa Joseph Ehichioya; General Overseer, Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry International,Dr. Prophet Collins Timothy; his wife Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary.

Cross section of the women Coming out for the thanksgiving during the annual thanksgiving of the church held at ijegun in Lagos … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

