Oando Foundation Marks Milestone in Environmental Advocacy with its Clean Our World Initiative

…Over 69,500 Pupils Benefit from Sustainable Practices across Lagos and Plateau States

In a remarkable step towards advancing its commitment to promoting environmental education and sustainable action for pupils in target schools and their host communities, Oando Foundation, in partnership with Sumitomo Chemical, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board and GreenHubAfrica, has successfully completed the fourth phase of its Clean Our World (COW) project in Lagos and the first phase in Plateau, reaching over 69,500 beneficiaries across 70 public primary schools in both states.

Nigeria generates an estimated 32 million tonnes of solid waste annually—one of the highest in Africa—with plastic waste accounting for 2.5 million tonnes. Recognizing the urgent need to address these challenges, the Oando Foundation, through its Clean Our World initiative, is leading advocacy efforts and engaging with key stakeholders to standardise and include environmental education in public primary schools and communities across the country. This initiative also aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4.7, which emphasizes the importance of equipping learners with the knowledge and skills needed to promote sustainable development, including education on sustainable lifestyles and climate action.

Speaking at the close-out ceremony held in Lagos, Tonia Uduimoh, Programmes Manager, Oando Foundation commented:

“We are proud to have completed this phase of the Clean Our World project in Lagos and Plateau, which reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering young Nigerians with the knowledge and tools to champion environmental sustainability. This initiative goes beyond classroom instruction, fostering a culture of climate-conscious behaviour among students, teachers, and their communities. By focusing on waste management and recycling education, we’re equipping these young learners with the skills to address the pressing environmental challenges Nigeria faces, such as plastic pollution and urban flooding. Our collaborative approach, in partnership with Sumitomo Chemical, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board, GreenHubAfrica and others, amplifies the impact of the COW project, enabling us to reach more schools and communities across Nigeria while sustaining our advocacy efforts.’’

Building on the success of previous phases in Lagos, this year’s Clean Our World (COW) project expanded to Plateau State, marking the initiative’s first phase in the region. In both Lagos and Plateau States, students participated in engaging in-school activities focused on waste management, recycling, sanitation, and sustainable practices, fostering a generation of young climate champions. The project also prioritised capacity-building for teachers, ensuring the standardised delivery of environmental education across schools. By providing educators with specialised training, interactive tools, and comprehensive environmental education instructional materials, the project empowered teachers to engage students meaningfully in climate action and environmental stewardship. Benefiting Local Governments include Ikeja, Somolu, Alimosho, Surulere, Ifako-Ijaye, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, Amuwo-Odofin, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Eti-Osa in Lagos State; and Jos North, Jos South and Bassa in Plateau State.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Hakeem Lamidi , Board Secretaryof the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), commended Oando Foundation’s efforts, noting:

“The Clean Our World project has made significant strides in promoting environmental education, aligning perfectly with the goals of our state on environmental matters. The board commends the project, the volunteers, and the partners for their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts. Your contributions have not only enhanced our environment in those LGAs that you have worked and are still working in, but also inspired a new generation and they are the ones seated here. The board is totally committed to supporting initiatives like Clean Our World that champion environmental stewardship and recognise the importance of community initiatives and partnerships in achieving sustainable development. To this end, we will continue to provide support to foster a cleaner and greener future.”.

Okeshina Deborah, Head Teacher, Awoyaya Nursery and Primary School, also expressed her gratitude, saying, “On behalf of the school, I am incredibly grateful for the knowledge we have gained through Oando Foundation’s Clean Our World initiative. This program has not only broadened our understanding of sustainability but also opened doors to income generation from recycling. We deeply appreciate Oando Foundation’s unwavering dedication and hard work in supporting our head teacher, teachers, and pupils. Your efforts continue to inspire and empower us toward building a sustainable future.”

The COW IV close-out ceremony hosted high-level executives, dignitaries, and industry leaders from the private sector, government agencies, civil society and departments. Among the notable attendees were Mr. Hakeem Lamidi, Board Secretary for Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB); Ademola Ogunbanjo, President/CEO, Oando Clean Energy Limited; Bankole Oloruntoba, Nigeria Climate Innovation Center (NCIC); Kenneth Akpan, Oxfam Nigeria, Harry Kesiena, British Council; Dr. Ossom M. Ossom, Universal Basic Education Commission; Suleman Ibrahim, IHS Towers; Olaitan Fajuyitan, Federal Ministry of Environment; Engr. Sunday Amuna, Chairman Plateau SUBEB; Titilayo Oshodi, Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy to the Governor of Lagos State; amongst others.

The Clean Our World project aligns with the Oando Foundation’s current LEARNOVATE strategy centred around improving foundational learning through innovative approaches and promoting sustainability within educational systems. A key component, ‘PLANET,’ focuses on the promotion of environmental education, green skills development, and waste management initiatives at the basic education level, as well as seed grants for eco-friendly social innovations that support education delivery. By equipping pupils, teachers, and communities with knowledge of sustainable practices, LEARNOVATE aims to create environmentally conscious future leaders while enhancing educational outcomes.

Since its inception, the Clean Our World project has evolved and expanded, reaching more communities and schools. In collaboration with Sumitomo Chemical, a leading Japanese chemical company, the Oando Foundation has enlightened various schools and communities in Lagos State about environmental education and sustainable waste management practices such as recycling. From reaching seven schools in three communities in COW phase 1, twelve schools in five communities during the second phase, and twenty-four schools in ten communities for the third phase, the project has demonstrated its effectiveness in promoting environmental education and sustainable practices.

Oando Foundation is an independent charity established in 2011 to support the Nigerian government in achieving its Universal Basic Education goal. Through the Adopt-A-School Initiative, the Foundation has garnered over a decade long experience and accomplishments, supporting basic education access and quality across 88 adopted schools in Nigeria through an integrated whole-school improvement approach.

The Foundation’s new strategy – LEARNOVATE prioritizes innovation and investments in foundational learning quality across target schools, especially around foundational literacy and numeracy skills mastery (Learning), green skills development (Planet), and sector thought leadership (advocacy).