December 16, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
NewsPolitics

Ned Nwoko Insists Anioma State Creation is Crucial for Igbo People’s Progress, Not Just a Political Move

by Editor0150

Delta North Senator, Ned Nwoko, has stated that the push for the creation of Anioma State is not a mere political agenda but a demand for justice and equity.

 

Nwoko explained that the creation of Anioma State would contribute to the Igbo quest for balanced representation at the federal level.

 

He made this remark during the 2024 OTU Oka-Iwu Week, as contained in a statement issued on Sunday by his media consultant, Mike Ogah Gabriel.

 

The lawmaker called for unity among the Igbo people, emphasizing the importance of addressing the region’s social, economic, and political challenges.

 

Nwoko argued that the region’s current political configuration does not adequately address its unique needs.

 

According to Nwoko: “The Igbo people must come together to achieve their collective aspirations. Unity is not an option; it is a necessity.

 

“The creation of Anioma State is not merely a political agenda—it is a demand for justice and equity.

 

“Anioma deserves a platform to articulate its aspirations and contribute to the broader Igbo quest for balanced representation.”

