NASHIA reiterates commitment to achieving UHC, reels out achievements 

…..as AHBN commends media role over health systems devt.

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency, (NASHIA) has reiterated its commitment to providing healthcare delivery to all citizens, especially the vulnerable ones in the state.

NASHIA executive Secretary, Dr Yahaya Bawa Ubam who spoke at the annual conference of the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHej) in Abuja at the weekend, also advocated for the collaboration of the Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and philanthropists in the provision of accessible and affordable healthcare services to the people.

He used the occasion to share the remarkable strides and ongoing efforts of the Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency to achieving the Universal Health Coverage in the state.

The Executive Secretary said the occasion underscored the critical role that effective communication and informed reportage play in shaping the landscape of healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

He said: “As champions of the pen and the microphone, your work sheds light on the successes, challenges, and aspirations of healthcare systems across the country.

“Today, I am here to provide an overview of NASHIA’s journey so far—a story of transformation, resilience, and commitment towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“It is a story we are proud to share and hope will inspire renewed collaboration and support as we collectively work towards accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare for all Nigerians”.

Informing that NASHIA was officially launched five years ago, under the leadership of Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, building upon the foundational NASHIA Law No. 10 of 2018, enacted by the previous administration of Alhaji Umaru Tanko Almakura, the NASHIA boss said the strategic legislative framework underscored the state’s unwavering commitment to providing quality and affordable healthcare to its residents, particularly the vulnerable populations.

“In the past five years, NASHIA has become synonymous with hope and transformation in healthcare access across Nasarawa State. Key achievements include: Enrollment growth: The number of enrollees has risen to an impressive 275,756 individuals. This growth is a testament to the trust and awareness generated through NASHIA’s efficient service delivery.

“Affordable Premiums: Contributions have been structured to ensure accessibility. Civil servants pay only 3% of the total treatment cost, while individuals and households in the informal sector contribute N12,000 and N50,000 annually, respectively.

“Service Expansion: Enrollees have access to a range of services, including consultancy, maternal and pediatric care, and surgeries.

“Cross-State Recognition: NASHIA’s success story has attracted interest from sister states seeking to replicate its model”.

He however said despite the achievements, challenges persist, particularly around funding and the inclusion of the informal sector.

To address the challenges, he informed that NASHIA is exploring more flexible payment options to increase accessibility for informal sector participants.

He said while the government remains committed to ensuring that the poor and vulnerable are carried along, the effort requires a collaborative approach.

The Executive secretary urged Philanthropists, NGOs, and public-spirited individuals to adopt and enroll more underprivileged individuals into the scheme.

“Together, we can achieve Universal Health Coverage and make quality healthcare a reality for all. NASHIA stands as a beacon of what is possible when vision meets commitment.

“The agency’s remarkable journey has demonstrated that with determination and collaboration, even the most ambitious healthcare goals are within reach.

“As journalists, your role in telling this story and amplifying its impact cannot be overstated. Your platform can catalyze more support for initiatives like NASHIA and drive the narrative towards achieving healthcare equity in Nigeria.

“Let us all take a step forward today, not just as witnesses but as active participants in this journey towards a healthier Nasarawa State and a more inclusive Nigeria”.

On his part, Dr. Aminu Magashi Garba, the Coordinator of the Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN), recognized the crucial role that health journalists play in the development of the health systems and the protection of citizens’ rights.

He said: “Your work in educating the public, holding policymakers accountable, and ensuring that health issues remain on the national agenda is indispensable, not just in Nigeria, but across the continent. You are, in many ways, the bridge between complex health policies and the communities who need to understand and benefit from them.

“As a proud partner of several ANHeJ initiatives, we have witnessed first-hand the impact of your work in driving meaningful dialogue around health financing, health equity, and universal health coverage. We are especially proud of the strides ANHeJ has made in strengthening the capacity of journalists to report on health budgets and policies with depth, accuracy, and a focus on transparency. This is an area we at AHBN are deeply passionate about, as we know that sound health policies are only possible when they are well-funded, efficiently implemented, and properly communicated.

“Our continued support for ANHeJ is grounded in a shared commitment to improve the health and well-being of Nigerians, as well as the larger African community. We recognize that a free, independent, and vibrant media is essential to achieving meaningful change in the health sector. Your work not only educates the public but also holds governments and organizations to account for their promises and actions.

“It is for this reason that AHBN is proud to partner with ANHeJ in strengthening health journalism and promoting the transparency and accountability that our health systems so desperately need”.

Continuing, he said, “we remain committed to supporting ANHeJ’s work and the continued professional development of health journalists across Nigeria. Together, we will work towards an informed, engaged public and a more transparent, equitable healthcare system”.