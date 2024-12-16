35.3 C
Photo Gallery

Keystone Bank End of year dinner held at Eko hotel in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0273

L-r … Managing Director & CEO, Keystone Bank Limited; Mr. Hassan Imam; Chairman of the Bank , Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Governor of Zamfara state  Mr, Dauda Lawa; Labour Party Presidential Candidate In The 2023 Election, Mr Peter Obi;  Senator representing Sokoto South district, Sen. Aminu Tambuwal, during the end of year Dinner of keystone Bank held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 13/12/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-R… Managing Director & CEO, Keystone Bank Limited; Mr. Hassan Imam; Chairman of the Bank , Lady Ada Chukwudozie;  Lagos State Governor,  Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu; Chief Financial Officer of ForteGCC Innovative Solutions. Mrs Misriya Imam Hassan; CEO, Forte GCC Innovative Solutions Limited’s, Engr  Khalil Sagir Koki.

L-r …Managing Director & CEO, Keystone Bank Limited; Mr. Hassan Imam; Chairman of the Bank , Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Executive  Director, Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG)   Dr. Rabiu Suleiman.

L-r …Nigerian lawyer and CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs.  Catherine Uju Ifejika, her husband Mr Emmanuel Ifejika.

L-r …Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa;  Senator representing Sokoto South district, Sen. Aminu Tambuwal; Chairman, Keystone Bank Limited;   Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Deputy Governor, Benue state. Dr  Barr , Sam Ode.

L-r…  Former, Nigeria Ambassador to Qatar, Amb, Yakubu Abdullahi Ahmed; MD/CEO, Ashgrove group,  Mr. Mahmud Tukur; Managing Director of Highland Integrated Electricity Services Limited, Mr Ahmed Modibbo.

L-r… Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa;  Executive Director, Swisstrade Security Doors Ltd, Chief (Mrs.) Amaka Ezeaju;  Chairman, Keystone Bank Limited;   Lady Ada Chukwudozie.

L-r… Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; Lagos State Governor,  Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu; CEO, Synergy Link Innovative Solutions, Mr Muntasir Hassan Imam.

L-r …CEO, Auldon Group, Mr. Paul Orajiaka; Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 Election, Mr. Peter Obi and  Mrs. Ify Orajiaka.

L-r… Nigerian businessman and transport mogul. Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu ;  past  President, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria- CIBN, Dr. Kenneth Opara; Economist, politician. Chief Martin Agbaso.

L-r…Chairman of Nepal Oil & Gas Services Limited, Elder Eke Ekeoma; his wife MD/CEO Nepal Oil and Gas, Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma exchanging greetings with the Governor of Zamfara state  Mr. Dauda Lawa.

L-r… Nigerian businessman and transport mogul. Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu;  Chairman, Keystone Bank Limited;   Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Group Chief Executive Officer of INSIGHT REDEFINI. Dr. Ken Onyeali-Ikpe; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, his wife Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief.Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r …Former Deputy Governor Kano State, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna; presenting the award to Group head Energy, Mining & infrastructure KeyStone Bank, Mr. Ndubisi Nwagboh.

L-r… Senator representing Sokoto South district, Sen. Aminu Tambuwal, presenting the ward to Best Performing Zone C . Victoria inland, keystone Bank, to Mr Yemi Euba.

L-r …Chairman ,Chrisnak Group, Dr Christian  Igwe; Former Minister of Interior and Managing Director, Integrated Oil and Gas, Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho; Managing Director of Integrated Oil and Gas Limited, Uche Lloyd Iheanacho.

L-r…Chairman of Globe Motors  Mrs Nkiru  Anumudu; with Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Chairman of Nepal Oil & Gas Services Limited, Elder Eke Ekeoma; his wife MD/CEO Nepal Oil and Gas, Barrister Ngozi. Ekeoma; MD/CEO, Ashgrove group,  Mr. Mahmud Tukur; Chairman, Keystone Bank Limited;   Lady Ada Chukwudozie; a guest; Managing Director & CEO, Keystone Bank Limited; Mr. Hassan Imam.

 L-r… Executive Director, North & Public Sector Keystone Bank Limited, Abubakar Uman Bello,  Executive Director Risk Management, Ladi Oluwole; Chairman, Lady Ada Chukwudozie;  Managing Director & CEO,  Mr. Hassan Imam; Executive Director, Corporate Bank &South, Nnenna Anyim Okoro.

From the 5th right, Managing Director & CEO,  Keystone Bank Limited,  Mr. Hassan Imam poses with the awardee.

From 5th left, Pastor Uche Iheakanwa;  former Deputy governorKano State, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna; Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness Mal, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli;  Senator representing Sokoto South district, Sen. Aminu Tambuwal; and others, during the end of year Dinner of keystone Bank held at Eko hotel in Lagos on13/12/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

