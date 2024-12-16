Justice delivery: Works minister advocates enhanced welfare for judiciary

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr. Nweze David Umahi has advocated for better welfare for judiciary officers in order to facilitate justice delivery in the country.

Umahi who stated this at the occasion of the Court of Appeal’s Annual End of Year Conference, emphasised the critical role of infrastructure development in fast-tracking the dispensation of justice and fostering national progress.

He also expressed appreciation for the judiciary’s indispensable contributions to good governance, as well as reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to supporting the effective delivery of justice through the provision of critical road infrastructure.

The Minister outlined the major achievements of the Ministry to include but not limited to; improved access to judicial facilities, noting that significant progress has been made in constructing and rehabilitating road networks that connect rural and urban communities, ensuring seamless access to courts for legal practitioners, litigants and the general public.

Others were, “Modernisation of court infrastructure: collaborative efforts with stakeholders have supported the construction of state-of-the-art court complexes and the adoption of digital infrastructure for virtual hearings and e-filing systems”.

Umahi also highlighted specific projects completed in judicial zones, which he said, have greatly enhanced mobility of personnel and materials, as well as judicial efficiency.

“Access road plays a critical role in adjudication. I can recall watching a particular video clip, where lawyers going to court in a particular state got to a particular spot, where they could not drive their cars into the court premises. It was during the rainy season and the Access Road to the Court was in a dilapidated state, some lawyers turned back, while others removed their shoes and socks, folded their trousers and walked through the path to the Court. I wondered what the Honourable Judge might have done, each day he got to that spot during the rainy season, knowing that lack of access road to the Court cannot be an excuse for not filing adequate case returns in each quarter. It’s provision ensures that everyone has an equal opportunity to seek redress and participate in the adjudication process,” he added.

The Minister emphasised that easy access to Courts eliminates delays occasioned by travel difficulties, guaranteeing a more efficient judicial process.

In effect, he said, improving the road infrastructure will significantly enhance the overall effectiveness of the legal system.

He maintained that the welfare and working conditions for Judicial Officers will add a huge impetus to higher productivity and greater commitment to work and greatly reduce corruption.

The Minister further revealed that the Renewed Hope Administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, inherited a total of 18,932.50 kilometres of ongoing projects with a total of 2,064 subsisting contracts, some of which have lasted for 18 to 20 years, valued at N14,424,982,425,616.40k (fourteen trillion, four hundred and twenty-four billion, nine hundred and eighty-two million, four hundred and twenty-five thousand, six hundred and sixteen naira, forty kobo) as of 29th May, 2023.

He also stated that President Tinubu’s roadmap on road infrastructure centres on how to restore the confidence of Nigerians on the Federal roads.

Umahi also acknowledged challenges such as funding constraints and bureaucratic delays, stressing the importance of innovative approaches, and partnerships to overcoming them.

He emphasised that the Ministry is proactively exploring opportunities for enhanced collaboration with the judiciary and the private sector toward ensuring sustainable infrastructure development.

Engr. Umahi unveiled plans for upcoming projects that aim to further facilitate judicial operations and improved accessibility, nationwide.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to supporting the judiciary and fostering an environment where justice delivery is seamless and effective.

The minister expressed gratitude to the judiciary for its partnership while pledging continued dedication to national development.

Earlier, in a Keynote Address, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kereke-Ekun harped on the importance of judicial introspection, ethical conduct and leveraging technology for a more efficient and effective system.

She highlighted the need for multi jurge deliberations to improve appellate courts’ decisions and stressed the adoption of innovative practices like alternative dispute resolution and improved case management to address judicial backlogs and public trust issues.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Session, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Kanu Agabi, SAN criticised the societal tendency to blame Judges for systemic corruption, while urging the judiciary to defend its independence.

He called for the National Judicial Council (NJC) to protect Judges against unwarranted accusations, advocating for being focused on fairness and integrity in all court rulings.

Agabi described the Minister as a very intelligent, honest and hardworking person, who transformed Ebonyi State and is now replicating the same at the Federal level as the Minister of Works.

In a statement by Mohammed A. Ahmed, Director, of Press and Public Relations, he cautioned Nigerians against placing much emphasis on corruption but to concentrate on those things that stand us out in the comity of nations.

