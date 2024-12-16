Information Minister commends IPI, NUJ on successful election, calls for responsible journalism

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has commended the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) for the smooth and successful conduct of elections for new executive officers.

“I wish to congratulate Messrs Muskilu Mojeed, Chief Executive Officer of Premium Times, and Ahmed Shekarau, Managing Director of Media Trust, who were re-elected as President and Secretary, respectively, as well as the re-election of four other officers of IPI Nigeria,” Idris stated.

The Minister also lauded the peaceful transition of leadership within the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), which led to the emergence of Malam Alhassan Yahaya as President.

According to the statement signed by the Special Assistant(Media) , Rabiu Ibrahim stated that the Minister said the election of the new leadership of the NUJ, including Mr. Yahaya as President and Abimbola Oyetunde as the first female Deputy National President, reflects the evolving dynamics and inclusivity within the union, affirming its status as a leading professional body in Nigeria.

“I must also commend the government of Imo State for their support and hospitality in hosting the members and delegates of the NUJ, contributing to the success of the election,” said Idris.

The Minister further called on both the IPI and NUJ to continue promoting ethical and responsible journalism. “As defenders of truth, the media must prioritize integrity and accountability in their work. I encourage both unions to ensure that their members uphold the highest standards of journalism for the betterment of our democracy.”

Minister Idris also pledged that the government remains fully committed to upholding press freedom. “We will continue to protect the fundamental rights of the press, ensuring a conducive environment for free, fair, and responsible journalism to thrive in Nigeria.”

The International Press Institute (IPI) is a global network of journalists, editors, and media executives dedicated to defending press freedom, promoting independent journalism, and advancing media pluralism worldwide.

