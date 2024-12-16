Housing ministry to renovate, safeguard, optimize federal assets nationwide

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Government to renovating, safeguarding and optimizing the value of its assets nationwide while enforcing strict compliance with land administration laws.

The Minister who stated this during a Stakeholder – Citizens Engagement on Land Administration in Lagos at the weekend said the stakeholder-citizen engagement was to facilitate improved Land Administration Service in Nigeria.

Arc. Dangiwa in his remarks emphasized the resolve of the Ministry under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to restore order in federal land and asset management.

“In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Ministry is resolved to ensure strict adherence to the provisions of the law regarding the control and administration of its assets to maintain order,” he stated

The Minister who, alongside his team, toured various federal government facilities, field offices, and housing projects in Lagos over the course of three days expressed concern over the poor condition of federal assets and uncompleted housing projects, vowing to expedite their renovation, upgrade, and completion.

“We have resolved to optimize these facilities and put them to good use so they can provide value to the government and Nigerians. Our aim is to fast-track the completion of housing projects to increase the stock of affordable housing for Nigerians in Lagos,” He noted.

The Ministry also announced plans to transform its field offices into modern, functional workspaces to boost staff productivity and enhance operational efficiency in Lagos.

Addressing irregular developments along the Lagos shoreline where unauthorized land reclamation and construction have been rampant, Dangiwa reiterated the Federal Government’s authority over shoreline titles and warned developers who fail to comply with legal requirements of appropriate action.

“We have observed numerous haphazard developments along the shoreline, where people have reclaimed and built on land without proper clearance or authorization. This is unacceptable,” the Minister said.

To curb these practices, the Ministry issued a one-month ultimatum for all developers on shorelines to regularize their papers or risk having their properties revoked and demolished.

Underscoring the importance of collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Housing and the Lagos State Government in resolving land disputes, both parties agreed to form a joint committee to resolve longstanding land issues and foster a coordinated approach to land administration.

“We are one government, and it is vital that we work as partners to ensure the effective administration of federal government assets. Proper coordination will prevent exploitation by third parties and ensure compliance with the law,” Dangiwa stated.

The Stakeholder Engagement on Land Administration provided an opportunity for developers, residents, and key stakeholders to share insights and contribute to the Federal Government’s strategy for sustainable urban development.

The Minister also noted that the interactive session was a critical step toward improving land administration in Lagos and delivering on the ministry’s promise of affordable housing and urban development for all Nigerians.

Issues that came up during the stakeholder’s engagement amongst others were; payment of double ground rates, issuance of CofOs, canal discharge and flooding in some Federal Government Estates, land ownership litigation and compensation, and deplorable road infrastructure in some estates.

” The Ministry is ready to address the myriad of such challenges, hence the stakeholder-citizens engagement for the ministry to understand the needs and concerns of the citizens with the view to identifying areas for improvement” Dangiwa stated in a statement signed by Salisu Badamasi Haiba, Director Press and Public Relations of the ministry.

