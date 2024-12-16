Fire guts nylon factory in Anambra community

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Two blocks in a nylon manufacturing Factory at Odume layout, Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra state, have reportedly been razed at about 12 midnight on Sunday.

According to residents of the area, the cause of the inferno has not been ascertained but impeccable inside sources disclosed that it maybe as a result of a power surge as there was a spark off of fire prior to hearing of the deafening sound of an explosion.

Explaining further, the sources added, “The fire started from one of the two blocks in the factory and escalated to the second block, razing them to ashes, beyond recognition.

“Fire service personnel who on a tip off rushed to the scene could not contain the surging inferno but with the help of sympathisers quenched it and left without knowing that the inferno had escalated to the second block unnoticed.

“Calls made to the outgone fire personnel and other fire service men proved abortive as they did not pick up the calls which resulted in the second block being razed completely.

Properties especially raw materials estimated at millions of naira were reportedly razed to ashes apart from the two blocks that collapsed due to the blazing fire.

However, a third building outside the factory was said to have escaped being burnt by the whiskers as residents put up frantic efforts to save the building being occupied by some of the residents of the area.

As at the time of filing this report, some people were seen counting the losses incurred by the inferno stating that millions of naira have been wasted and urged people to beware of this harmattan season.

