FG secures 237 convictions on terrorism charges

…20 to 70-year jail terms for over 200 suspects

The Federal Government on Sunday disclosed it has achieved a significant breakthrough in its campaign against terrorism, including Boko Haram insurgency, IPOB-related insurrection, and banditry.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) announced that over 200 terrorists were successfully prosecuted and convicted during the recently concluded Phase 6 Terrorism Trials at the Kainji Detention Facility from December 9 to 13, 2024.

A statement from the Department of Strategic Communications revealed that: “A total of 237 cases were heard during the trials.”

Convicted individuals received varying sentences, ranging from 20 to 70 years imprisonment, life sentences, and the death penalty, depending on the severity of their crimes.

Among those sentenced to the maximum penalties were perpetrators found guilty of heinous offences, including attacks on women and children, destruction of religious sites, massacres of civilians, and abduction of women and children during the brutal assault on the Gina Kara Kai community in Borno State.

Additionally, individuals involved in terrorism financing—a critical enabler of violent activities—were sentenced to life imprisonment, reflecting the government’s determination to dismantle terrorist networks comprehensively.

The trials presided over by five Federal High Court judges, adhered strictly to international justice standards. This effort demonstrates the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring justice for victims and restoring peace in affected regions.

The trials were overseen by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation in collaboration with the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC) under ONSA. This coordinated effort emphasized transparency and efficiency in the judicial process.

“The NCTC-ONSA team coordinated both kinetic and non-kinetic counterterrorism measures, reaffirming the government’s resolve to hold perpetrators accountable, protect victims’ rights, and uphold the rule of law,” the statement added.

During Phase 5 of the Terrorism Trials held in July 2024, 143 cases were heard, resulting in 125 convictions.

Under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the administration has strengthened institutional capacities, including the judiciary, military, police, and intelligence agencies, to facilitate the swift and effective administration of justice.

The government has also implemented measures to ensure the safety of judicial officers, witnesses, and stakeholders involved in the trials.

This initiative reflects Nigeria’s commitment to global best practices in prosecuting terrorism-related cases and aligns with international conventions aimed at safeguarding fundamental rights.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, commended the judiciary, military, police, and security agencies for their roles in this landmark achievement.

They urged Nigerians to remain united, vigilant, and proactive in reporting suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities to create a safer and more secure nation.

